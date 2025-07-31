Teen vaping by the numbers: States most at risk revealed

The rise in teen e-cigarette use signals a troubling shift in youth tobacco habits.

The most recent data was gathered from the American Lung Association’s Youth Cigarette Smoking and Tobacco Use by State study and reveals significant variations in teen vaping rates across American states.

A new study analyzed by Provape has identified West Virginia as the state with the highest percentage of high school students who use e-cigarettes.

The study found that more than one in four high school students in West Virginia (27.5%) reported using e-cigarettes, which makes it the state with the highest teen vaping rate in the country. This rate is nearly five times higher than California, which had the lowest rate at just 5.6%, and West Virginia’s rate is a 52.5% increase from the national average of 18.03%.

Alaska ranked second highest with 26.1% of high school students reporting e-cigarette use. This represents an increase of 44.8% from the national average (18.03%).

Montana and Louisiana tied for the third position, both with 25.5% of their high school students using e-cigarettes. Both states report an increase of 41.4% from the national average of 18.03%.

New Mexico followed closely with a 40.9% increase from the national average (18.03%), with 25.4% of high school students using e-cigarettes.

Wyoming ranked sixth with 24.2% of high school students using e-cigarettes. This indicates that nearly one in four high school students in Wyoming uses e-cigarettes, a 34.2% increase from the national average of 18.03%.

North Carolina had the seventh highest rate, with 23.8% of high school students reporting e-cigarette use, a 32.0% increase from the national average of 18.03%.

Kentucky had a teen vaping rate of 21.9%, placing it eighth among all states, a 21.5% increase from the national average (18.03%). This rate is nearly four times higher than the lowest state.

Oklahoma ranked ninth with 21.7% of high school students reporting e-cigarette use, a 20.4% increase from the national average of 18.03%. New Jersey completed the top ten with a rate of 21.6%, a 19.8% increase from the national average.

At the other end of the spectrum, California had the lowest rate of e-cigarette use among high school students at just 5.6%, a 68.9% decrease from the national average. This rate is significantly lower than the national average and nearly five times lower than that of West Virginia.

Washington had the second lowest rate with only 7.7% of high school students reporting e-cigarette use. This is a 57.3% decrease from the national average of 18.03%.

Utah ranked third lowest with 9.7% of high school students using e-cigarettes. This relatively low rate may be influenced by religious and cultural factors, as it reflects a 46.2% decrease from the national average.

Connecticut is fourth with a teen vaping rate of 10.6%, considerably lower than the national average but still twice as high as California's rate. Connecticut saw a decrease of 41.2% from the national average of 18.03%.

Minnesota rounded out the top five states with the lowest reported e-cigarette use among high school students with a rate of 13.9%, a 22.9% decrease from the national average.

Joe Tucker, COO of Provape, commented on the findings: "These statistics reveal a concerning trend in teen vaping across certain states. While traditional smoking rates among teens have declined substantially over the years, e-cigarette use has taken its place in many regions.

"The significant variation between states suggests that local policies, education programs, and cultural factors may play important roles in determining youth vaping rates. States with the lowest rates might offer valuable lessons for those currently facing higher usage rates among teens.”