Teenager fundraising for lifesaving cancer treatment abroad

Jamie Holson with his family

The mother of a 14-year-old boy is in a “race against time” to fund life-saving cancer treatment for her son.

Jamie, 14, has relapsed for the second time, with a rare childhood cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) that effects muscle tissue.

He was first diagnosed in May 2023 after he had discovered lumps on the right side of his neck and was eventually referred for a biopsy following multiple GP appointments.

Jamie’s mum, Sam Holson said: “Our beautiful boy, at just 12 years old, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a word, and type of childhood cancer that we’d never heard of before, and one that was about to shatter our world and completely change our lives.”

Jamie endured two separate courses of chemotherapy in addition to radiotherapy.

The treatment took a huge physical, emotional and mental toll on Jamie as he spent a lot of time in hospital and suffered from a multitude of infections between treatments meaning the family were rarely at home for almost six months.

“The sickness was constant throughout. At the first sign of retching I would leap across his bed to place a sick bowl under his chin and hold on tightly to his feeding tube so it didn't dislodge from his stomach and be forced back up out of his nose and mouth - this happened a couple of times, and a new one had to be fitted whilst he was awake,” says Sam.

“Watching your child have a feeding tube pushed up their nose and down the back of their throat and into their stomach whilst still awake is incredibly unpleasant. The sight still haunts me.”

Sam immediately gave up work to care for Jamie which took a significant toll on the family financially.

An average of 112 cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma are diagnosed every year in England, making up for 0.04% of all cancer. These low statistics make funding and research difficult.

Jamie went into remission twice but relapsed both times leaving the family to search for treatment options overseas after his options on the NHS became limited.

They found a clinic in Germany offering an immunotherapy vaccine which has been tailored to Jamie and uses his immune system to fight the cancer.

In a video released on social media by his family, Jamie said: “I know I would do anything to have a chance at a normal life, so I left my home and travelled to Germany to be at this hospital where I am receiving cutting-edge treatment to keep my cancer away for good.”

Sam and Jamie have been staying at the medical clinic in Germany for the past few weeks where Jamie has been receiving the life-saving cancer treatment.

“We desperately want to go home. The idea is that we will get to a point where we can go home and come back and forth for the vaccines,” says Sam.

However, Jamie has faced several obstacles along the way as he continued to battle with his health.

“We’ve not been able to leave, and I think that’s taking quite a toll on both our mental health now,” says Jamie’s mum.

The family are continuing to raise money for Jamie’s treatment but still need an additional £220,000 to carry on with the treatment and are in a “desperate situation”.

“Without that money, Jamie has no more hope, and we’ll have to give up and he’d have to go back onto palliative care in the UK so it’s absolutely crucial that we get the remainder of the funds for the vaccine,” says Sam.

The family have raised £389,017 out of their £600,000 target from “generous” donations from the public.

“People really are making a difference by making a donation no matter how small,” says Sam.

“The mental strain of it all is starting to take its toll now but when we see the donations coming in, its massively uplifting and we feel like we have hope.”

You can donate to support Jamie and his family via their GoFundMe page.