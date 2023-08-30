The 25 worst maternity units in the UK, according to CQC inspections
Almost half the inspected maternity units have failed to make the cut.
Health inspectors have found failings at NHS maternity units across the United Kingdom.
In the wake of hundreds of infant deaths at a maternity unit in Shrewsbury, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has started to investigate every unit in the country.
To date, 56 services have been investigated in the new scheme - and 25 have been rated as "inadequate" or "requires improvement". Just three services are "outstanding" according to the CQC's gradings.
Earlier this month, Hull Royal Infirmary was deemed "not fit for purpose" by the CQC, with inspectors describing the unit as "chaotic" with staff not completing adequate risk assessments or "acting quickly to prevent deterioration of women and birthing people".
The unit was downgraded from "good" to "inadequate" by the health watchdog.
Another maternity unit in Poole Hospital was slated by the CQC for hundreds of delayed labours and caesarean sections, with the unit closing four times in 12 months due to staff shortages.
Here are the NHS trusts that have the worst maternity units in the UK:
Requires improvement
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust
Barts Health NHS Trust
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust
Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust
Whittington Health NHS Trust
Inadequate
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Barts Health NHS Trust
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust
Hull Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust