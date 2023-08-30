Almost half the inspected maternity units have failed to make the cut.

Health inspectors have found failings at NHS maternity units across the United Kingdom.

In the wake of hundreds of infant deaths at a maternity unit in Shrewsbury, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has started to investigate every unit in the country.

To date, 56 services have been investigated in the new scheme - and 25 have been rated as "inadequate" or "requires improvement". Just three services are "outstanding" according to the CQC's gradings.

Earlier this month, Hull Royal Infirmary was deemed "not fit for purpose" by the CQC, with inspectors describing the unit as "chaotic" with staff not completing adequate risk assessments or "acting quickly to prevent deterioration of women and birthing people".

Hull Royal Infirmary was rated as "inadequate" by the CQC earlier this month.

The unit was downgraded from "good" to "inadequate" by the health watchdog.

Another maternity unit in Poole Hospital was slated by the CQC for hundreds of delayed labours and caesarean sections, with the unit closing four times in 12 months due to staff shortages.

Here are the NHS trusts that have the worst maternity units in the UK:

Requires improvement

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust

Barts Health NHS Trust

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

Whittington Health NHS Trust

Inadequate

Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Barts Health NHS Trust

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Hull Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust