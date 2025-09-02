The Air Ambulance Service announces rebrand and new name for Children’s service – now the National Children’s Air Ambulance

National Children's Air Ambulance (NCAA) aircraft

The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) is delighted to announce an exciting new chapter across all its services and a new identity for its paediatric transfer service. From 2 September 2025, the Children’s Air Ambulance will officially be known as the National Children’s Air Ambulance (NCAA) - a name that reflects the service’s nationwide impact and lifesaving missions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This rebrand introduces a bold new identity across the newly named National Children’s Air Ambulance – featuring refreshed logos and a fully redesigned website. The aim is to create a stronger, more unified brand that resonates with supporters and builds awareness of the charity’s vital work.

Since its first patient transfer in 2013, what was then the Children’s Air Ambulance has been a pioneering service in the UK, offering a unique helicopter transfer service for critically ill babies and children. Over the past 12 years, the charity has developed into a national network, working in partnership with 11 Clinical Partner Teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Children’s Air Ambulance – operating as a part of TAAS - provides rapid helicopter transfers, up to four times faster than road transport, giving babies and children the best possible chance to reach specialist care as quickly as possible. The charity plays a crucial role in saving young lives every day.

The refreshed identity will also begin appearing in our retail stores, which has started with our recently relocated Hemel Hempstead charity shop, with many more stores ready to follow.

The Air Ambulance Service CEO, Peta Wilkinson, said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil our new look and to rename our children’s transfer service as the National Children’s Air Ambulance. This change reflects the true scale and impact of our work, delivering lifesaving, specialist transfers for babies and children across the whole of the UK."

“As the charity moves forward with this new identity, its mission remains the same - to continue to deliver lifesaving care locally and to make sure every sick child gets the fastest, safest transfer and care possible when they need it most.”

TAAS and NCAA receive no government funding and are entirely supported by public and corporate donations. To find out more, visit: https://airamb.co/TAAS