The art of disconnecting: How to actually switch off from work
Instant Offices have shared some tips to help you unplug from work so that you can properly rest during your time off. These tips are especially important as we near the festive season so that you make the leap from the home office to just ‘home’ for the holidays:
How to Unplug and Enjoy Your Time Off
1. Set clear boundaries and communicate them
This includes booking leave well in advance and notifying the people you work closely with, who are most likely to be affected. It’s also best to set an automated out-of-office response on your email, which clearly states when you will be available again.
2. Don't make assumptions
Achieving a great work-life balance for remote employees requires flawless communication. Instead of assuming that your boss and colleagues expect you to be available while on leave, talk to them beforehand about their expectations around your availability and response times.
3. Physically unplug
It helps to literally unplug and disengage from the technology that keeps us so busy. Switch off your laptop and disable email notifications on your phone. Online work from home setups should be packed away or moved out of your living area during this time to distinguish between ‘home’ and ‘holiday’.
4. Plan ahead
Working from home stress is often the same as if you were in the office. If you’re worried about returning to a mountain of emails after your holiday, put a plan in place that will help you prioritise your responses once you’re back at work.
Physically switching off when you work from home will make it much easier for you to relax and recharge while you’re on leave. You’ll be able to return to work feeling refreshed, which means you’re also likely to be more productive and hit the ground running when you return.
