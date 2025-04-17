Image by JULIO VICENTE from Pixabay

This year's World Health Day, which is celebrated in April, is themed "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures."

It focuses on maternal and newborn health, listening to women, and supporting families.

With this in mind, a new study has revealed the best and worst states for women's health in America, with California emerging first.

The research by virtual healthcare service HonestTaskers analyzed six core indicators affecting women's health, including access to health insurance, availability of professionally active female physicians, maternal mortality, all-cause mortality, and mental health. Each state was ranked in each category and given a combined score to determine the best and worst places for women's health in the United States.

The study reveals that California ranks as the top state in the nation for women's health due to its standout performance in multiple categories. California has the nation's highest number of professionally active female physicians, with 48,883 female physicians as of January 2025. The Golden State also has the nation's lowest rate of maternal mortality, with only 10.5 deaths per 100,000 live births. It also has the second-lowest all-cause mortality for women,

Massachusetts follows closely in second place, bolstered by the country's lowest number of uninsured women and strong outcomes in life expectancy and provider access.

New York takes third place, with particularly strong showings in physician access, mental health outcomes, and mortality rates.

Minnesota and Connecticut are the fourth and fifth-best states for women’s health respectively.

The 10 best states for women’s health:

Overall Rank State 1. California 2. Massachusetts 3. New York 4. Minnesota 5. Connecticut 6. New Jersey 7. Illinois 8. Iowa 9. Maryland 10. Pennsylvania

Conversely, Alaska ranks as the worst state for women's health overall, with the lowest availability of female physicians and among the highest all-cause mortality rates.

Other states that rank poorly for women's health include Arkansas, Tennessee, Montana, and Mississippi.

The 10 worst states for women’s health:

Overall Rank State 1. Alaska 2. Arkansas 3. Tennessee 4. Montana 5. Mississippi 6. Wyoming 7. Alabama 8. Oklahoma 9. West Virginia 10. Louisiana

Roland Omene, co-founder of HonestTaskers commented on the findings: “Our research shows that where a woman lives can significantly impact her ability to access quality care, avoid preventable health issues, and live a longer, healthier life.

“This year’s World Health Day theme, ‘Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures,’ encapsulates the importance of investing in women's health early and often. We hope this study drives awareness and inspires meaningful policy change that ensures every woman can have a healthy beginning and a hopeful future, no matter her ZIP code.”

