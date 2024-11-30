Vinnie Berry was diagnosed with Leukaemia ALL at the age of 18 months in October 2021.

Following three years of chemotherapy, Vinnie’s mother Grace, confirmed that Vinnie is set to receive his last dose of therapy of chemotherapy on New Year’s Eve.

The initial diagnosis of Vinnie came just six days after Grace underwent a planned bilateral mastectomy procedure at at the Royal Marsden hospital.

She said: “The following weeks and months were a blur of transfusions, operations, and medical interventions left right and centre.

"It was a dark year or so that followed; he lost weight, his hair, mobility, was in constant pain and required 24/7 care. I also had multiple serious infections following the mastectomy and trauma, and had a multitude of operations and hospital admissions alongside all of this.”

She added that despite the trials and tribulations that her family have endured, Vinnie and her daughter Lola, have helped the family ‘come out trumps’.

She added: “It’s been the biggest test and horror that any family should ever have to face, and it feels surreal to say we’re nearly through it. Vinnie is a warrior, an inspiration, and has made me the proudest human being on the planet.

"My little Lola has been through more than any person should have to endure in a lifetime, and through it all, she’s been our rock. She’s been my little ball of smiles and the bravest little girl alive. Our little family has been dealt all the cards, but we’ve come out trumps.”

She added: "I would like to also thank two local charities who have become like family in the last few years, providing countless treats and gifts to help brighten the dark days and make two little kids smile; the Children with Cancer Fund based in Willingdon, and also the Jack Jeffries trust.

“Our local community nurse team are possibly the closest thing to angels we have. I will forever value their lifesaving care, dedication, but most of all friendship."

Grace’s parents, Lorraine and David said: “Watching Vinnie go through so much—endless treatments, tough days, and moments that broke our hearts—has been incredibly hard. But Vinnie’s strength and determination have amazed us every step of the way.

“There are no words to describe how incredible his mum, Grace, has been—her strength, love and devotion to Vinnie have carried him, and all of us, through this journey.”

With Vinnie’s chemotherapy set to come to an end, Grace has asked people to donate to the Scott unit in Eastbourne DGH to help ‘brighten a young persons day’.

She said: “Especially with Christmas peering around the corner, if you can donate any toys, books, crafts etc or anything that could help brighten a young persons day in hospital or in the community please deliver to the Scott unit in Eastbourne DGH.

"This year on New Year’s Eve, please raise a glass to Vincent and Lola: the boy who beat cancer, and the little girl who kept us going and smiling.”

