The countries with ‘the best diets’ to help you live a long life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One in four Brits admit they don’t improve their diet as they get older – but experts say what we eat is key to living longer in good health.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Typical diets from Japan, Greece, Italy, South Korea, Australia, Ethiopia and Sweden have been named ‘the healthiest in the world’, in a new study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The over 50s experts SunLife consulted expert nutritionist, Sandra Mikhail, author of The Gut Chronicles, and also ran a survey with 2,000 Brits to find out about the nation’s dietary habits as we get older.

The healthiest diets around the world

Expert reveal what diets can help us live longer in good health.

In the research, the following countries were named as having ‘the best typical diets’ by the expert, to help people live a longer life, in good health:

Japan

Greece

Italy

Cyprus

Spain

South Korea

Australia

Ethiopia

Sweden

Sandra explained why: “Japan’s diet is characterised by fresh seafood, rice (brown included), vegetables, and fermented foods like miso, promoting longevity through nutrient-dense and minimally processed meals. Green tea is also rich in antioxidants, which is a staple beverage that supports metabolism and overall health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Mediterranean diet, prevalent in countries like Greece and Italy, emphasises olive oil, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fish, offering heart benefits and a balanced approach to fats and nutrients.

“SouthKorea's cuisine stands out for its fermented foods such as kimchi, abundant vegetables, and lean proteins from seafood - all of which are the backbone of a well-balanced, nourishing diet. Fermented foods support a healthy microbiome, which is linked to improved digestion, immunity, and even mental health.

“Australia’s diet is a unique fusion of diverse cultural influence. Australians benefit from an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins from seafood and poultry, whole grains, and legumes, which provide essential nutrients and support sustainable farming practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ethiopian cuisine is vibrant and deeply traditional, centering around plant-based ingredients and whole foods. Staple foods include injera, a nutrient-dense sourdough flatbread made from teff flour, and legumes like lentils, chickpeas, and split peas, which provide essential proteins, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. A variety of vegetables and the use of spices enhance the diet's nutritional profile.

“Sweden’s diet, characterised by whole grains like rye and barley, root vegetables, fatty fish such as salmon, and fermented dairy products like skyr, prioritises simplicity and seasonal, local ingredients. This diet can be considered heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory and one that supports overall well-being through its focus on unprocessed, nutrient-rich foods.”

And she summarised: “The residents of these places aren't relying on gimmicks, fad diets or superfoods; they're simply living their lives with a few key principles in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a nutshell, these diets highlight the benefits of cultural dietary practices that prioritise healthful eating and sustainable food choices.“

She also shared her thoughts on the best national dishes from across the world:

Greek horiatiki (aka the Greek Salad)

Lebanese tabbouleh

The Japanese bento box

Indian dahl

Moroccan tagine

Life expectancy and healthy living years around the world

As may be expected, the countries with the ‘best’ diets according to the expert also have the highest life expectancy, and residents experience the most healthy living years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japan has the highest average life expectancy of anywhere in the world (84.3 years) and the highest number of healthy living years (74.1) too.

South Korea (Republic of), Singapore, Spain, Israel, Italy, Cyprus and Switzerland also appeared in the top ten for both average life expectancy and most years lived (on average) in good health.

Healthy eating as we age

While many Brits (48%) can correctly name the countries with ‘good’ diets, most admit they don’t eat as healthily themselves, and aren’t proactively improving their diet as they age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of UK adults said they don’t get the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables every day (81%).

Brits aged 55-64 are the most likely to say they only get their ‘five a day’ very rarely – less than five times a year (8%).

SunLife’s survey also revealed that one in four (23%) UK adults haven’t adapted their diet (to be healthier) as they’ve got older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in three (32%) 55-64s said they done this – the most of any age group polled.

This age group was also the most likely to say they have no intention of changing their diet in any way as they go into their 70s and beyond (17%).

Of those (across all age groups) who have changed their diet as they’ve aged, over half (54%) said they did this because they wanted to ‘feel better and have more energy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four in ten (40%) said they wanted to ‘feel better and lose weight’.

One in three (33%) were motivated to change their diet over concerns about the long-term impact their old diet was having on their health. Those aged 55-64 who have changed their diet were most likely to have done it for this reason (48%).

Women were more likely to change their diet to increase their energy levels (58% versus 47% of men).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men were more likely to change their diet because they were told to by their doctor (25% versus 14% of women) or because a friend, family member or colleague had inspired them to do this (10% versus 4.5% of women).

The connection between diet and living longer in good health

Nutritionist Sandra commented: “If we look at specific food components, beans, lentils, and other legumes (such as soy), there are staples in the diets of the healthiest places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While not strictly vegetarian, these diets typically feature small portions of lean animal products, such as fish and poultry, consumed infrequently.

“Red meat is generally consumed sparingly, if at all. Food choices are often influenced by what's available locally and in season.

“These dietary practices not only nourish the body with essential nutrients but also support overall health by reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.”