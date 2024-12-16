The donation scheme tackling period poverty in the UK, India and beyond

Suma, 22, Social Worker

Asan’s donation scheme has helped over 75,000 women combat period poverty across the world.

According to The World Bank, over 500 million young women and girls globally struggle daily to manage their menstrual health.

In the UK, the number of women and people who menstruate and are unable to afford period products rose from 12% to 21% in 2023.

To combat the growing period poverty in the UK, menstrual cup company, Asan Cup will donate one menstrual cup to period banks in Sheffield for each one sold during December. The festive scheme will be done in collaboration with Irise International, an NGO working to improve period equality through period banks that provide essentials for people in need.

Sophia, 21, Student

This charitable act during the season of giving builds on the Asan Cup’s existing commitment to eradicating period poverty. The company currently operates the world’s largest period cup donation scheme, having distributed over 75,000 free cups to women across the world including the UK, India, and Africa.

Period poverty looks different across the world and it isn’t solely about people struggling to afford period products. It also encompasses challenges like medicines for period pain, anxiety about hygiene and its impact on work, and the environmental and financial costs of disposable products like sanitary pads and tampons. Providing resources like menstrual cups and period pants gives people reusable tools that can last up to 10 years which reduces the burden of buying disposable products regularly.

In the UK, the rising cost of living means that more people are struggling with everyday essentials including period products. Sophia, a student in London, explains how the cost of living affected her relationship with her periods. She explained, “After rent, bills, groceries, and travel, it can be really difficult to afford to live on a student budget. I’ve felt the impact of the situation most significantly when paying my London rent, but I’ve equally noticed the price of everyday essentials going up and up. It could be very frustrating at times trying to make fewer period products last longer for me until my period was over just to avoid spending more than I have to.”

Since making the switch to a menstrual cup, Sophia’s life has been less impacted by her cycle. She spends less money on disposable products and praises menstrual cups for alleviating her of the “constant worry of leaks.”

Nagamma (pictured on the right) and a friend in a Karnataka village

Across the world, Suma, an Indian 22-year-old social worker had her struggles with period poverty due to a lack of access, infrastructure and discomfort. She explained: “I used to travel 20km from my village to Kanakapura (the nearest town) to purchase pads for my period. The pads were so uncomfortable, they gave me wounds and rashes on my thighs.”

“Now with Asan, I travel and work freely. The thought of being on my period doesn’t even cross my mind. The best part of all is that it was given to me for free. My entire household, my mother and sisters, everyone is saving money. We don’t have to take a bus 20 km just to get pads. We spend money on food and education instead.”

In regions across India and Africa, Asan Cup also collaborates with sponsors and charities to provide subsidised menstrual cups to women in need.

Ira Guha, founder of Asan Cup said: “We’re proud that our donation scheme has transformed over 75,000 lives across the world. Here in the UK, period poverty is a growing challenge and it’s crucial that we provide resources for people in need to manage their periods with dignity. Through our collaboration with Irise International, we aim to bring some relief to people experiencing period poverty this Christmas.”