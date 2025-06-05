The Health Lottery shares good news

#winning

The Health Lottery has announced an exciting expansion for the Big Win Draws– now you can play every single day of the week. But here’s what hasn’t changed: it still only costs £1 to play.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play Every Day – The Big Win Just Got Bigger! That means seven chances to win every week. A daily draw without stretching your wallet. The Big Win remains Great Britain’s only lottery you can play every day for just a quid.

Carly Troullis, Head of Marketing, said: “We know people like routine – a morning coffee, a daily scroll… now you can add The Big Win to that list. We’re giving people a chance to win something life-changing, every day, for the same price it’s always been.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the new Sunday and Monday draws, The Big Win is launching a full month of bonus draws:

A Month of Sundays: every Sunday in the first month, one lucky winner will bag a luxury holiday worth £20,000 – on top of the regular jackpot.

Very Happy Mondays: each of the first four Mondays comes with an additional £100,000 bonus draw.

Martin Ellice, CEO, said: “When we launched, we promised great odds, strong prizes and a fair price. That promise hasn’t changed. Seven days of draws, £1 a go – we’re proud to offer the best value daily lottery in Great Britain. ”

Seven days a week. One pound. And every Big Win ticket supports health and wellbeing projects, and thanks to players of The Health Lottery over £134 million has been donated to great causes.