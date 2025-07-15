The Menopause Heatwave: Hot Flashes Spike 26% in Summer, Search Data Reveals

Employment supporting women

Online searches for menopause symptoms and hot flashes spike each summer, rising by an average of 26%, according to new analysis from Superdrug Online Doctor. And with July heat showing no signs of letting up, the impact of seasonal heat on menopausal symptoms is becoming more acute, especially for women juggling symptoms like hot flashes, brain fog, and poor sleep while managing their day-to-day at work.

Recent insights from Superdrug’s Workplace Health Gap report show that:

Nearly 1 in 2 women aged 45–55 say their menopause symptoms have affected their performance at work.

say their menopause symptoms have affected their performance at work. Yet only 2 in 5 women feel their workplace offers sufficient menopause support

feel their workplace offers sufficient menopause support 35% of women over 45 say menopause has impacted their earning potential, whether through missed promotions or slowed career progression.

“We’re seeing a perfect storm of summer heat and hormone-driven hot flashes, and many women are silently suffering through it in workplaces that aren’t built with them in mind,” says Dr. Babak Ashrafi, Clinical Lead at Superdrug Online Doctor.

Women at work

Here are Dr Ashrafi’s top 5 tips for handling menopause symptoms this summer:

1. Choose clothes that help you cool down fast

Hot flashes happen when your body’s internal temperature regulation is thrown off by changing hormone levels. Breathable fabrics like cotton or linen help your skin stay cool and dry. Try dressing in layers so you can peel off a cardigan or blazer the moment a hot flash hits.

2. Plan your day around your body’s natural rhythm

Your body tends to be coolest in the morning. If you can, tackle demanding meetings or tasks first thing and avoid overloading your schedule at lunchtime, when both outdoor heat and your internal temperature are likely to spike.

3. Keep cold drinks on hand (and sip regularly)

Hydration makes a big difference. Cold water helps your body cool down from the inside out and can make hot flashes feel less intense. Sip little and often — don’t wait until you’re already flushed or flustered.

4. Turn your workspace into a personal cool zone

Keep a small fan on your desk, try a cooling facial spray, or even use wrist-cooling bands — all of which can reduce the impact of a sudden hot flash. Targeting pulse points like the neck and wrists helps bring your temperature down quickly.

5. Track what sets you off — and when

Everyone’s triggers are different, but common ones include stress, caffeine, spicy and carb-heavy food. By logging your symptoms (in a notebook or app like Balance), you can start to spot patterns and work around them with confidence.