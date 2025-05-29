The £2 billion taboo: Why ignoring bladder health is quietly costing the UK

The £2 Billion Bladder Problem

Every year in the UK, over £2 billion is lost from the economy because of one overlooked issue and it’s not something most people feel comfortable talking about: bladder health.

Issues like incontinence, urgency and recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs) account for an estimated 3.5 million sick days annually, according to the Office for National Statistics. But despite the staggering scale of the problem, bladder health is still rarely acknowledged in workplace policies, public health campaigns, or political debate.

And that, says women’s health brand Jude, is costing us dearly.

Not just in lost productivity, but in talent, equity, and wellbeing.

1 in 3 women live with incontinence

The invisible drain on the workforce

While conditions like anxiety, depression and even menopause are now widely recognised in workplace wellbeing programmes, bladder health remains stuck in the shadows.

The stigma is so strong that many women suffering with chronic symptoms choose to stay silent rather than ask for support.

“If millions of workdays were being lost to any other condition, we’d be debating it in Parliament,” says Peony Li, founder of Jude. “But because it’s bladder health (and because it disproportionately affects women), it’s ignored or treated as too awkward to mention.”

One in three women in the UK will experience bladder issues in their lifetime. The risk increases after childbirth and around menopause, two stages where many women are hitting their professional peak. Yet instead of being supported, they often face embarrassment, confusion, and a lack of workplace flexibility.

The result? Missed promotions, reduced hours, or early exits from the workforce that are rarely linked to health because no one is asking the right questions.

A national silence

Jude’s new campaign, The £2 Billion Bladder Bill, is calling for more awareness, better workplace policies, and an end to the silence: wearejude.com/blog/community/the-2-billion-bladder-bill

The company has calculated that at £576.49 of Gross Value Added lost per worker per day (ONS), the total cost of those 3.5 million days is over £2 billion a year. But they argue the economic figure is just the tip of the iceberg.

“It’s not just about lost days, it’s about lost confidence, lost careers, and lost potential,” says Li. “We need to treat bladder health like the legitimate workplace and public health issue it is.”

What needs to change?

Bladder health should be explicitly included in workplace wellbeing policies, just like menopause and mental health.

Line managers should be trained to handle health conversations with empathy and confidentiality.

Workplace facilities (particularly in public-facing or frontline roles) need reviewing to ensure staff can access toilets when needed.

And most importantly, we need to start talking about it.

Because what we talk about, we destigmatise. And what we ignore? That’s what keeps costing us.

