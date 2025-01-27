The rise of the Sober Curious: How Sober Coaching can help transform lives

The Sober Club Sober Coach Training

Last weekend, The Sober Club welcomed a new cohort of aspiring sober coaches to Hertfordshire for an inspiring and transformative training weekend. Led by Janey Lee Grace, the founder of the organization, participants described the experience as “eye-opening” and “empowering,” with many leaving not only ready to support others but also feeling reinvigorated in their own alcohol-free journeys.

With the growing popularity of movements like Dry January and the rise of the "sober curious," more people are rethinking their relationship with alcohol. Whether it’s cutting back or ditching alcohol completely, the trend reflects a shift towards healthier, more mindful living. But for those looking for support beyond the basics of abstinence, sober coaching offers a fresh perspective—and it’s changing lives.

Janey Lee Grace, founder of The Sober Club, is at the forefront of this transformative movement. A respected author, broadcaster, and wellness advocate, Janey has dedicated her work to supporting individuals who are re-evaluating their drinking habits. Her coaching and training programs are tailored for people who might not identify as clinically dependent but find themselves drinking every day or struggling to moderate.

Beyond Dry January: What Comes Next?

The rise of the Sober Curious and the power of a Sober coach

“For many, Dry January is a great start, but they need more guidance to stay on track,” says Janey. “Or perhaps they’ve been sober for years and are looking for a new sense of purpose. That’s where coaching can make a real difference.”

Through her work at The Sober Club, Janey offers a holistic approach, focusing not just on sobriety but on personal growth, wellness, and finding joy in a new alcohol-free lifestyle. Her training courses in Hertfordshire equip participants with the tools to become sober coaches themselves, helping others while continuing their own transformational journey.

Why Sober Coaching Works

Unlike programmes aimed at clinical addiction recovery, sober coaching caters to the many “grey area drinkers” who don’t identify as alcoholics but feel their drinking is holding them back. Coaches provide personalized support to tackle challenges like social pressures, building new habits, and rediscovering passions that may have been overshadowed by alcohol.

Janey emphasizes that the benefits extend beyond cutting out alcohol. “This is about creating a life you don’t need to escape from. It’s about addressing the bigger picture: nutrition, mindset, self-care, and purpose. The transformation is incredible.”

A New Path for Those Looking to Help Others

For those who have already embraced sobriety, Janey’s training courses offer the opportunity to support others on their journeys. Participants learn how to coach effectively, gaining the confidence to work with individuals who are exploring life beyond alcohol.

One participant described the experience as “life-changing,” adding, “Not only did I gain the skills to help others, but I also deepened my own understanding of what it means to live fully without alcohol.”

Local Courses in Hertfordshire

The Sober Club runs its training programmes in Hertfordshire, but trainees come from as far away as the USA, on the recent course people came in from Sweden, Germany and Spain. Whether you’re newly sober and seeking support, or a long-term tee-totaler searching for a new purpose, Janey’s approach offers a welcoming, empowering environment.

To learn more about The Sober Club and upcoming courses, visit www.thesoberclub.com