The secret to beating hay fever? Brushing your teeth!
With this in mind, James Roberts, Director of leading bathroom retailer Sanctuary Bathrooms, alongside Dr. Emma Lin, Co-Founder of ReadyO2.com, has revealed six simple bathroom habits that can reduce exposure to pollen and alleviate symptoms – starting with how you brush your teeth.
1.Brush differently to reduce allergens
Pollen doesn’t just affect you outdoors. After time outside, allergens can cling to your lips, gums, and the inside of your mouth. Brushing your teeth and rinsing thoroughly when you get home helps remove these irritants before they cause symptoms.
2.Take a hot shower or bath
Warm showers or baths do more than just help you relax. Steam opens up nasal passages and eases congestion, while washing your hair and skin removes pollen that may have settled throughout the day. Showering soon after returning home can stop allergens from spreading through your home and onto bedding and furniture.
3.Use a saline nasal rise
“A gentle saline rinse is an effective way to flush allergens like pollen from your nasal passages. This can reduce inflammation and improve breathing, especially during high pollen days. Always use distilled or sterile water for safety.” says Dr. Emma Lin.
4.Apply a warm compress over the sinuses
Dr. Emma Lin also advises, “A warm compress placed across the cheeks and forehead can soothe sinus pressure and encourage drainage. This natural method supports your body’s response to inflammation caused by allergic reactions and offers immediate relief.”
5.Eliminate bathroom mould
Mould is one of the most common and potent indoor allergens, and bathrooms are its favourite breeding ground. Keeping your bathroom well-ventilated, regularly cleaning tiles, grout and fixtures, and avoiding excess moisture buildup are key to reducing exposure.
6.Choose allergy-friendly bathroom plants
Plants can boost your bathroom’s aesthetic and air quality – but some may worsen allergies. Certain plants release airborne allergens or develop mould in damp oil, especially in humid places.
The best plants for your bathroom include:
- Spider Plants
- Boston Ferns
- Peace Lilies
- Bamboo Palm
Plants to avoid include:
- Ficus
- Flowers Plants such as daisies and chrysanthemums
- Succulents and Cacti
James adds: “The bathroom is often overlooked when it comes to managing allergies, but it can actually play a crucial role in alleviating symptoms.
“Small changes, like rinsing pollen away in the shower or being smarter with the plants you choose, can make your bathroom not just a place to get ready or relax – but a space that truly supports your wellbeing.”
Looking to create your dream bathroom? Sanctuary Bathrooms has its showroom in Leeds showcasing premium products and inspiration as well as having experts on hand for any advice needed. For more information please visit: www.sanctuary-bathrooms.co.uk