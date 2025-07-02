The secret to beating hay fever? Brushing your teeth!

Sanctuary Bathrooms, Crosswater Revive Twist Recessed Shower Head

Hay fever season is here, and with nearly half of the UK population experiencing symptoms, it ranks as the nation’s most common allergy. Now Brits are staying indoors, shutting windows and stocking up on antihistamines to keep the pollen at bay. But experts have found that one of the most efficient ways to ease symptoms may start in the bathroom.

With this in mind, James Roberts, Director of leading bathroom retailer Sanctuary Bathrooms, alongside Dr. Emma Lin, Co-Founder of ReadyO2.com, has revealed six simple bathroom habits that can reduce exposure to pollen and alleviate symptoms – starting with how you brush your teeth.

1.Brush differently to reduce allergens

Pollen doesn’t just affect you outdoors. After time outside, allergens can cling to your lips, gums, and the inside of your mouth. Brushing your teeth and rinsing thoroughly when you get home helps remove these irritants before they cause symptoms.

2.Take a hot shower or bath

Warm showers or baths do more than just help you relax. Steam opens up nasal passages and eases congestion, while washing your hair and skin removes pollen that may have settled throughout the day. Showering soon after returning home can stop allergens from spreading through your home and onto bedding and furniture.

3.Use a saline nasal rise

“A gentle saline rinse is an effective way to flush allergens like pollen from your nasal passages. This can reduce inflammation and improve breathing, especially during high pollen days. Always use distilled or sterile water for safety.” says Dr. Emma Lin.

4.Apply a warm compress over the sinuses

Dr. Emma Lin also advises, “A warm compress placed across the cheeks and forehead can soothe sinus pressure and encourage drainage. This natural method supports your body’s response to inflammation caused by allergic reactions and offers immediate relief.”

5.Eliminate bathroom mould

Mould is one of the most common and potent indoor allergens, and bathrooms are its favourite breeding ground. Keeping your bathroom well-ventilated, regularly cleaning tiles, grout and fixtures, and avoiding excess moisture buildup are key to reducing exposure.

6.Choose allergy-friendly bathroom plants

Plants can boost your bathroom’s aesthetic and air quality – but some may worsen allergies. Certain plants release airborne allergens or develop mould in damp oil, especially in humid places.

Spider Plants

Boston Ferns

Peace Lilies

Bamboo Palm

Plants to avoid include:

Ficus

Flowers Plants such as daisies and chrysanthemums

Succulents and Cacti

James adds: “The bathroom is often overlooked when it comes to managing allergies, but it can actually play a crucial role in alleviating symptoms.

“Small changes, like rinsing pollen away in the shower or being smarter with the plants you choose, can make your bathroom not just a place to get ready or relax – but a space that truly supports your wellbeing.”

