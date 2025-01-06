The top tips for dealing with post-Christmas blues

User (UGC) Submitted

The festive period can be incredibly stressful and even lead to feelings of sadness and loneliness once the high of Christmas is over. Experts at QR Code Generator have shared some tips on how to keep a positive mindset as we enter 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being with friends and family

Spending time with your loved ones can help battle potential feelings of sadness and loneliness, and can also help serve as a distraction. It’s also a good way to bond with those you cherish. This is especially true if you have a busy lifestyle or can’t see them for other reasons throughout the year; it can help you reassess your priorities and lead you to set up more meetings with those you love through the remainder of the year.

Exercise

Exercising can be a good way to relieve stress and regulate your nervous system, helping you feel better mentally. Furthermore, it can benefit you by improving your fitness and increasing your stamina.

Make time for your hobbies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being busy with work and other life factors can sometimes lead people to neglect their hobbies and things they enjoy. Making sure to prioritise these can alleviate feelings of sadness and relieve stress. It is important to have ways of coping if you feel upset, and hobbies can be a great way to do this.

Listen to music

Listening to music can relieve tension and bring positive feelings when you feel low. Singing, dancing, and letting go can be very beneficial to your mental health.

Get enough sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep can be imperative for your mental health. It can help you feel more positive, improve your relationships with others, and improve your cognitive function. Sleep can ward off the blues as it can regulate your emotions.

Set goals

Setting goals can keep you focused and avoid feeling overwhelmed. Having manageable targets is important and can decrease anxiety yet still help you get things done.

Pamper yourself

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure to give yourself some downtime. Take a moment or two to let yourself relax; have a long, warm bath and light some candles, put on a face mask and watch your favorite show, or take yourself out to go shopping or get a coffee. Even small actions, like listening to an episode of a favourite podcast, can reduce anxiety and bring joy during busy times.

Take regular breaks

No matter whether it’s at work or home with your friends and family, you need to make sure you take regular breaks to have a drink or a bite to eat. Even sitting in silence or scrolling on your phone for five minutes can give you the time you need to recharge.

Eat healthy

Incorporating fruits, vegetables, and fibre-rich options like nuts can significantly improve how you feel. That isn’t to say you can’t have a treat every now and then, but healthier choices can give you more energy and give your body the sustenance it needs.

Meditate

Practising mindfulness is crucial for good mental well-being and can reduce anxiety and stress. Whether you do some yoga or download a meditation app, doing just a few minutes every day can help you navigate worries and tough times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L said, “Christmas and New Year can be magical and full of happiness, but it can also be very hectic and overwhelming.

“For some, it can even be a period of sadness and loneliness. This is why it’s important to make sure you do things you enjoy and have time to yourself, but also to spend time with those you hold dear and check on them to see how they’re holding up.”