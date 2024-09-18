The UK areas with most desire to quit smoking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new study by experts at Go Smoke Free has revealed the UK areas with the most desire to quit smoking, with Preston ranking first.

Preston is the UK area with the most desire to quit smoking, with 185.1 average monthly searches per 100,000 people

Wakefield ranks second and Rochdale places third, with 165.8 and 163.3 searches per 100,000 residents, respectively

Derby is the area with the least interest in quitting smoking, with only 43.5 searches per 100,000 people

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study looked at the average number of Google searches each month over the past year for terms related to quitting smoking in all major UK towns and cities per 100,000 population; the results have determined the areas of the UK where most residents are looking to kick their smoking habit. Preston is the UK area with the most desire to quit smoking, with 185.1 average monthly searches per 100,000 people.

Residents of Preston searched for terms related to quitting smoking a total of 239 times per month on average, with the most common term being ‘stop smoking’, which was searched an average of 34 times a month. The term ‘stop smoking’ was the most searched term in the UK, with 3,436 average monthly searches. Ranking second is Wakefield, with an average of 165.8 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents of Wakefield are seeking solutions to their smoking habit, with ‘quit smoking’ being one of the most popular search terms in the area and an average of 12 monthly searches. Rochdale places third, with 163.3 average monthly searches per 100,000 citizens.

Residents of Rochdale are clearly seeking support to help them stop smoking, with 13 average monthly searches for the term ‘how to stop smoking’. Ranking fourth is Mansfield, with an average of 153.6 searches per 100,000 people.

The term ‘how to quit smoking’ was searched an average of 10 times, with smokers in Mansfield looking for cessation strategies to help them quit. Placing fifth is Hove, with 153 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Despite being the smallest area in the top ten with only 101,839 residents, Hove shows a significant interest in ‘quitting smoking’ with a total of 156 average monthly searches related to the matter. Swansea ranks sixth, with 145 average monthly searches per 100,000 citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea is the only area outside of England to make the top ten. The term ‘quit smoking’ was the most searched term in Swansea, with 29 average monthly searches – it was also the second most searched term in the UK, with an average of 2,733 monthly searches. Placing seventh is Cheltenham, with an average of 134.4 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

Residents of Cheltenham are seemingly looking for additional information surrounding quitting smoking so they can make an informed decision, with ‘advice on quitting smoking’ being searched 10 times per month on average.

Narrowly behind in eighth place is Lincoln, with 134.3 average monthly searches per 100,000 people.

The two most searched terms by residents of Lincoln are ‘stop smoking’ and ‘quit smoking,’ with 27 and 16 average monthly searches, respectively. In ninth place is Peterborough, with 132.9 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most searched terms related to quitting smoking in Peterborough is ‘help with stopping smoking,’ which was searched an average of 10 times per month – the term was also the ninth most searched term in the UK with an average monthly search volume of 1,304. Rounding off the top ten is Blackpool, with an average of 130.8 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

Residents of Blackpool are looking for advice on how to kick their habit with ‘how to quit smoking’ and ‘how to stop smoking’ being two of the most popular terms in the seaside town, with 12 and 11 average monthly searches, respectively. A spokesperson for Go Smoke Free commented on the findings: "The findings reveal a surprising trend in the UK's smoking cessation landscape. While larger cities might be assumed to have higher interest in quitting due to having better access to resources, it's actually several smaller locations like Preston, Wakefield, and Rochdale leading the charge. “This suggests that localised factors, such as community support programmes or targeted health campaigns, could be playing a crucial role in influencing individuals' decisions to quit.”