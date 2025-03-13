The US states with the best-rated nursing homes revealed including South Dakota, Alabama and Mississppi

Top 10 states with the best-rated nursing homes

A new study has revealed the states with the best-rated nursing homes, with South Dakota ranking first.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, conducted by injury lawyers Bader Scott, examined data on nursing facilities that mentioned deficiencies, which was used to rank states on the quality of their nursing homes.

The study used the number of facilities with deficiencies in various categories to calculate the average deficiency rate for each state. The lower the rate, the better the quality of nursing homes.

The deficiency categories were as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quality of care

Resident rights

Pharmacy services

Food and nutrition services

A comprehensive resident-centred care plan

Infection control

Freedom from abuse, neglect, and exploitation

Quality of life

Resident assessments

Nursing services

First place goes to South Dakota, with an average deficiency rate of 20.7%. This is the lowest of all states, far below the national average (42.4%). The state reports just 2.9 deficiencies per certified nursing facility, and only 14% of nursing homes have serious deficiencies, which is much better than the national rate. Additionally, 17% of facilities in South Dakota are completely deficiency-free.

Second place is awarded to Alabama, with an average deficiency rate of 21.6%. The state has three deficiencies per certified nursing facility, and only 9% of nursing homes report serious deficiencies. Alabama also excels with 18% of its facilities free of deficiencies.

The third place belongs to Mississippi, with an average deficiency rate of 28.5%. The state reports 3.9 deficiencies per facility, and only 13% of nursing homes report serious deficiencies. Additionally, 8% of Mississippi’s nursing homes are completely deficiency-free.

Fourth place is awarded to South Carolina, with an average deficiency rate of 29.1%. South Carolina reports 4.6 deficiencies per facility, and 27% of nursing homes report serious deficiencies. 12% of the state's facilities are completely deficiency-free, which is above the national average (6%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifth place is tied between Kentucky and Georgia, both with average deficiency rates of 29.8%. Kentucky reports 4.6 deficiencies per facility, while Georgia reports 4.9. In Kentucky, only 17% of nursing homes have serious deficiencies, while Georgia’s rate is even lower at 14%. Both states boast impressive figures, with 14% of Georgia’s nursing homes and 12% of Kentucky’s facilities being completely deficiency-free.

Sixth place goes to New Hampshire, with an average deficiency rate of 32.0%. The state has five deficiencies per certified facility, and only 7% of nursing homes report serious deficiencies. 5% of New Hampshire’s nursing homes are completely deficiency-free, which is slightly above the national average.

Seventh place is awarded to Vermont, with an average deficiency rate of 32.7%. Vermont’s nursing homes report 7.1 deficiencies per facility, and 14% of its nursing homes have serious deficiencies. Additionally, 14% of Vermont’s facilities are free from deficiencies, outperforming the national average (6%).

Eighth place belongs to Tennessee, with an average deficiency rate of 33.2%. The state reports 5.6 deficiencies per facility, and 26% of its nursing homes report serious deficiencies. However, 9% of Tennessee’s nursing homes are free from deficiencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninth place is awarded to New York, with an average deficiency rate of 33.6%. The state reports 5.3 deficiencies per facility, and just 12% of its nursing homes report serious deficiencies. Additionally, 7% of New York’s nursing homes are completely deficiency-free.

North Dakota rounds out the top 10, with an average deficiency rate of 34.8%. The state reports 5.6 deficiencies per certified nursing facility, and 21% of its nursing homes experience serious deficiencies. Moreover, 5% of North Dakota’s nursing homes maintain a perfect record, free from any deficiencies.

A spokesperson at Bader Scott commented on the study: “Choosing the right state for a loved one’s nursing home is an important decision. While these rankings provide valuable insight into the overall quality of nursing homes in each state, it’s still important to consider specific facilities within that state.

“Visiting nursing homes in person, talking to staff and residents, and asking about their care practices can give a better understanding of the environment. Families should also consider factors like staff experience, training, and availability of specialized care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staying involved in your loved one’s care and regularly checking in can ensure they receive the best attention possible. By combining these efforts with the state rankings, families can make a more informed choice about where their loved one will receive the best care.”