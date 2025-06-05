Tell us your news

New research has revealed the US states with the lowest number of staffed hospital beds, with Vermont coming out on bottom.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study by Las Vegas Personal Injury Lawyer H&P Law analyzed the latest available 2023 data from the American Hospital Directory on 3,893 hospitals across the US. It measured this against state population data to see which states had the lowest number of staffed hospital beds per 100,000 people. The staffed hospital beds number refers to the number of beds available for use by patients at the end of the cost reporting period.

The top ten US states with the lowest number of staffed hospital beds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rank State Number of Hospitals Staffed Beds Population Staffed Beds Per 100,000 Residents 1 Vermont 7 851 648,493 131 2 Washington 60 10,586 7,958,180 133 3 Idaho 18 2,677 2,001,619 134 4 Utah 36 4,827 3,503,613 138 5 Colorado 60 8,714 5,957,493 146 6 Oregon 35 6,398 4,272,371 150 7 Maryland 49 10,247 6,263,220 164 8 New Hampshire 14 2,358 1,409,032 167 9 Hawaii 14 2,456 1,446,146 170 10 Alaska 11 1,271 740,133 172

It was found that Vermont has the lowest number of staffed hospital beds at 131 per 100,000 people, the lowest ratio nationwide. The state has 851 staffed beds spread across seven hospitals for a population of 648,493 people.

Washington comes in second, with just 133 staffed beds per 100,000 people. There are 60 hospitals in the state, which makes 10,586 staffed beds for a population of 7,958,180.

Third place on the list is Idaho, which has an average of 134 staffed beds per 100,000 residents. The state has a population of 2,001,619, with 2,677 staffed beds across 18 hospitals.

Fourth place goes to Utah, which has 138 staffed hospital beds for every 100,000 people. The state has 36 hospitals, which provide 4,827 staffed beds for a population of 3,503,613 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the top five is Colorado, which has 146 staffed hospital beds per 100,000 people. The state has a population of 5,957,493 people and has 60 hospitals that provide 8,714 staffed beds.

It was also found that Mississippi has the highest number of staffed hospital beds, at 305 per 100,000 residents on average. The state has 64 hospitals, with 8,966 staffed beds, for a population of 2,943,045.

Commenting on the findings, Matthew Pfau from H&P Law from said: “States with lower shares of staffed hospital beds may find themselves struggling during things like public health emergencies, potentially leading to longer wait times as a result. Seeing states like Idaho and Utah featured, which have large rural populations, may not come as a surprise to some, as rural states often have longer travel distances, and with all of these states falling below the national average, it’s likely this has an effect on healthcare quality in some way.”