These 5-minute exercises can reduce dementia risks by 41%

Mobility experts at Mobility Solutions Direct are urging older Brits to incorporate just 5 minutes of exercise into their daily routine to significantly lower the risk of dementia.

This comes after a study of nearly 90,000 UK adults found that 35 minutes of moderate exercise per week (a mere 5 mins a day) was linked to a 41% lower risk of developing dementia. The research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, also found that 140+ minutes of exercise per week reduced dementia risk by up to 69%.

As a person’s risk of dementia doubles every 5 years, mobility expert Lee Cartwright at Mobility Solutions Direct has shared the best 5-minute exercises anyone can do to reduce the risk of this life-threatening condition.

“The NHS advises that adults should try for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, around 20 minutes per day. However, for many older adults, particularly those witj mobility issues, meeting these targets can feel overwhelming and may even deter them from exercising altogether. The good news is that even just 5 minutes of light activity each day can have a significant impact, reducing the risk of dementia in frail older people.

Regular movement, especially exercises that focus on strength, balance, and coordination, plays an important role in maintaining brain health. These activities help improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and support cognitive function, lowering dementia risk. Even exercises adapted to mobility issues can make a meaningful difference in long-term brain health.”

Squats: “Squats improve blood flow, helping oxygen and essential nutrients reach the brain more efficiently. Working large muscle groups like the quadriceps and glutes encourage neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to create new connections. The balance and coordination involved in squatting provide a mental workout too, which may help slow cognitive decline. For those who need extra stability, using a chair lowers the risk of a fall and injury.” Lunges: “Lunges help improve your coordination skills, which plays a role in keeping the brain sharp. Building lower body strength also helps maintain mobility, which is associated with a lower risk of dementia. Additionally, lunges boost blood circulation to the brain, which can reduce the chances of cognitive decline. For those who struggle with balance, stationary lunges are a safer option, allowing for greater focus on form and control, and reducing the risk of injury that can contribute to cognitive deterioration.” Press-ups: “Press-ups are a great upper-body exercise that improves your heart rate and boost blood flow, both of which are essential for your brain health. Strength-based movements like press-ups can also improve your mood and reduce stress, factors linked to a lower risk of dementia. Doing them on all fours makes the exercise more manageable, helping to build consistency with strength training.” Planking: “Planking requires concentration, core strength, and stamina. Engaging your core stimulates the vagus nerve, which helps reduce inflammation, which is associated with neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s. For those with limited mobility, planking on your hands and knees still activates the core while offering a more accessible way to build strength, keeping them moving and engaged.” Star jumps: “Star jumps are high intensity movements that improve your cardiovascular fitness, which will support brain health. Aerobic exercise boosts levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein essential for memory and cognitive function. The coordination required also stimulates the brain, helping to slow cognitive decline. For a lower-impact exercise, jumping jacks offer many of the same benefits while being gentler on the joints, making them a better option for older people or those with mobility issues.”