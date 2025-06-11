These states lead the nation in deadly poisoning incidents

Poisoning-related death rate in the U.S.A.

According to the study, West Virginia has the highest poisoning-related death rate in the country.

The research by Florida-based personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine analysed poisoning-related fatality data for each U.S. state in 2023. The number of deaths was compared to each state’s population to identify where residents face the highest risk from poisoning incidents. The data was sourced from Injury Facts by the National Safety Council.

West Virginia, holding the top position, reported 77.45 poisoning-related deaths per 100,000 residents, which is 149.31% higher than the national average of 31.06 per 100,000 residents. The Mountain State, home to 1,770,071 residents, reported a total of 1,371 poisoning-related fatalities in 2023.

Alaska secures the second position with 49.77 poisoning-related deaths per 100,000 residents, which is 60.24% higher than the national average of 31.06. The Last Frontier, with a population of 733,406 in 2023, witnessed a total of 365 poisoning-related fatalities last year.

Tennessee follows in third place, reporting 49.55 poisoning-related deaths per 100,000 residents — 59.55% above the national average of 31.06. The Volunteer State, housing 7,126,489 people in 2023, experienced a total of 3,531 deaths from poisoning that year.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from The Law Firm of Anidjar & Levine, P.A. commented: “The findings highlight a concerning rise in poisoning-related deaths in states such as West Virginia, Alaska, and Tennessee.”

“While factors like substance misuse and limited access to timely medical care play a significant role, it’s also critical to address the gaps in community education and support systems. Many residents in these states may lack awareness about the dangers of certain prescription drugs, illicit substances, or even household chemicals.”

“State and local agencies can help curb these fatalities by expanding access to mental health services, launching targeted awareness campaigns, and strengthening support for addiction recovery programs. Early intervention and education are key to reversing these trends.”

Delaware ranks fourth with 49.13 poisoning-related fatalities per 100,000 residents, surpassing the national average by 58.18%. The First State, which had a population of 1,031,890 in 2023, recorded 507 poisoning deaths over the year.

New Mexico takes the fifth spot, documenting 49.09 poisoning-related deaths per 100,000 residents — a rate 58.05% higher than the national average of 31.06. The Land of Enchantment, home to 2,114,371 people in 2023, saw 1,038 deaths due to poisoning during that year.

Missouri (6th) reported 45.4 poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents, followed by Maine (7th) at 44.7 deaths per 100,000, Arizona (8th) at 44.1 deaths per 100,000, New Mexico (9th) at 42.5 deaths per 100,000, and Nevada (10th) at 41.5 deaths per 100,000.

Table of Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States Lead in Poison-Related Fatalities State Poisoning-Related Fatalities (2023) Population 2023 Poisoning-Related Deaths per 100,000 residents Rank West Virginia 1,371 1770071 77.45 1 Alaska 365 733406 49.77 2 Tennessee 3,531 7126489 49.55 3 Delaware 507 1031890 49.13 4 New Mexico 1,038 2114371 49.09 5 Louisiana 2,113 4573749 46.20 6 Kentucky 2,028 4526154 44.81 7 Maine 611 1395722 43.78 8 Washington 3,344 7812880 42.80 9 Oregon 1,698 4233358 40.11 10

