These US states have the highest rates of nursing home accidents

A new study has revealed the states with the worst-rated nursing homes - with California ranking first.

The research, conducted by injury lawyers Bader Scott, examined data on nursing facilities that mentioned deficiencies, which was used to rank states on the quality of their nursing homes.

The study used the number of facilities that acquired a deficiency in various categories to calculate a weighted average rate of deficiencies for each state. The higher the weighted average rate, the poorer the quality of nursing homes.

The deficiency categories were as follows:

Quality of care

Resident rights

Pharmacy services

Food and nutrition services

A comprehensive resident-centred care plan

Infection control

Freedom from abuse, neglect, and exploitation

Quality of life

Resident assessments

Nursing services

California has the worst-rated nursing homes, with an average rate of deficiencies of 63.6%. 0% of the nursing facilities in the state recorded no deficiencies, while more than one-quarter (26%) had serious deficiencies.

In California - which has more nursing facilities than any other state in the top ten - 85% of the nursing homes had a deficiency in the quality of care, and 83% had a deficiency in pharmacy services, and food and nutrition services.

Coming in a close second with the most problematic nursing homes is Washington, with an average rate of deficiencies of 63.1%. Of the 198 nursing homes in the state, 98% had at least some recorded deficiency. The state also recorded an average of 15.3 deficiencies per nursing facility.

The majority (89%) of the nursing homes in Washington had deficiencies in quality of care, and 76% had deficiencies in resident rights.

In third place is New Mexico, with an average rate of deficiencies of 62.5%. In this state, 100% of the nursing facilities had some recorded deficiencies, and 41% had serious deficiencies. 85% of nursing facilities in New Mexico had deficiencies in comprehensive resident-centered care plans.

Fourth is West Virginia, with an average rate of deficiencies of 57.5%. Of the 123 nursing facilities in the state, the average number of deficiencies per facility is 12.4. The data also showed that 89% of facilities had deficiencies in quality of care.

Taking fifth is Maryland, with an average rate of deficiencies of 57.3%. The state has the joint-highest average number of deficiencies per certified nursing facility (15.4) in the top ten, joint with New Mexico.

In Maryland, more than three-quarters (78%) of the nursing facilities had a deficiency in resident rights and 76% had a deficiency in the quality of care.

In sixth is Nevada, with an average rate of deficiencies of 57.2%. In this state, 18% of nursing facilities have serious deficiencies. 84% of nursing facilities had a deficiency in quality of care, and 81% had a deficiency in pharmacy services.

In seventh is Oregon, with an average rate of deficiencies of 56.1%. Oregon had the lowest average number of deficiencies per certified nursing facility among the top ten states, with 10.8 per facility.

It also recorded 2% of nursing facilities with no deficiencies. However, the majority (84%) of the nursing facilities in Oregon recorded a deficiency in quality of care.

Hawaii is eighth on this list, with an average rate of deficiencies of 55.9%. Hawaii has the lowest number of nursing facilities of the top ten states (43), and the average number of deficiencies per facility is 11.7. In this state, 70% of nursing facilities had a deficiency in quality of care.

In ninth is Missouri, with an average rate of deficiencies of 55.2%. Almost a quarter (24%) of nursing homes in this state have serious deficiencies and the average number of deficiencies per nursing facility is 11.8. 74% of facilities in this state have a deficiency in quality of care and 68% have a deficiency in resident rights.

Michigan is tenth. The state has an average rate of deficiencies of 55.1%. The percentage of nursing facilities with serious deficiencies in this state is 48% - the highest percentage among the top ten states. 88% of nursing facilities in Michigan had a deficiency in quality of care, and 64% had a deficiency in resident rights.

A spokesperson at Bader Scott commented on the study: “This research highlights the need for improved care and oversight in nursing homes across the country. The findings are concerning, particularly for states like California, Washington and New Mexico, where nearly every facility reported deficiencies - some of which were severe.

“With a better understanding of where nursing facilities are struggling, policymakers and healthcare providers can prioritize the well-being of residents by addressing these shortcomings. Every individual in a nursing home deserves a safe, respectful, and high-quality environment, and this data can serve as a starting point for meaningful improvements.”