Thieves and vandals put lives at risk by targeting defibrillators

FOI responses from 24 of out 39 police forces in England

Staggering figures have revealed 124 defibrillators have been vandalised or stolen across England over the last two years.

Data collected from a Sheffield Wire Freedom of Information request sent to all 39 police forces, has shown how even life-saving equipment is not safe from criminals.

Steve Cox, the CEO of charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), stressed the life-saving benefits of defibrillators were also undermined by issues such as coded boxes and locations inside buildings - restricting the simplicity of their access.

He said: “Defibrillators are essential and we need to protect them, however, there are many situations where they are impractical, for example, with cyclists. It is not just about access to defibrillators but the need for mandatory screenings.”

The average cost of defibrillators varies between £700 and £1,300 and while individual parts are not equally valuable, electrode pads and batteries have a more significant cost ranging between £20 and £300.

DefibSupplies, an NHS approved supplier, said thieves were stealing the devices to sell on the black market or even overseas, where they can command a high price.

Defibrillators can be kept in locked or unlocked cabinets but insurance is rarely offered to those stored insecurely.

This proves as a barrier to immediately accessing the equipment to save someone’s life, yet protects the equipment from threat of theft or vandalism.

As well as theft, a lack of awareness surrounding cardiac arrest and the use of defibrillators, is leading to acts of vandalism.

Helen Barry, managing director of Defibstore, highlighted the significance of educating the public on what the equipment actually is and the significance of mandatory screenings to spread this awareness.

She said: “If people are educated and there is more awareness around the importance of the equipment and what it does, I believe it would reduce vandalism and thefts.”

Mr Cox added changes needed to be made to protect these essential appliances as when someone goes into Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), the chance of success decreases by 10 per cent every minute that passes.

He said: “We need cameras on stored defibrillators as there needs to be free access. You cannot afford to lose a minute.”

Areas such as Devon and Cornwall, Greater Manchester and Leicestershire are amongst the regions that have shown the highest levels of defibrillator theft and vandalism in England.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “The theft of essential life saving equipment has a damaging and negative effect on those who may need it as well as the local communities and charities.”