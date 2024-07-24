This is how parents can help children struggling with nightmares

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sleep experts have revealed the main types of nightmares suffered by children - and what parents can do about them.

A decent night’s slumber is vital to the happiness and development of youngsters. But research shows one in four experience a scary dream at least once a week.

Nightmares happen during the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) stage of the sleep cycle - usually late at night or early in the morning.

Understanding what causes them, how they manifest themselves and what to do about it can make a huge difference for parents left short on sleep themselves due to the nighttime activities of their offspring.

Ashley Hainsworth, from kids beds and bunk beds specialists Cuckooland, said: “Nightmares creep into all of our sleep sometimes and while they are never pleasant, they can be particularly distressing for children.

“If your little one wakes up in a cold sweat after a bad dream, it can be helpful to have some tactics ready to comfort them.”

Ashley outlined the top five common nightmares suffered by kids:

Monsters or animals - Children’s dreams often involve frightening creatures chasing them or making them feel unsafe.

Having no friends or being left out - Being on their own is a common theme, which might be heightened due to a fall-out with friends.

Teeth falling out - According to the Sleep Foundation, around 39 per cent of people have experienced a nightmare along these lines. In kids it may be triggered by losing their baby teeth.

Falling or drowning - This can be something children dream about when they’re feeling overwhelmed.

Getting lost - Similar to a fear of being alone, kids might dream about becoming separated from and unable to find their way back to their home or family.

Ashley says nightmares can be triggered by emotional distress or anxiety, which may follow on from an argument with a friend or parent, or surrounding an event such as being away from home for the first time.

Big life changes, such as moving home or switching schools, are other potential causes - especially because children have a little control over them.

Meanwhile, scary films and books can inspire dreams based around these subjects, while illness may disturb the sleep cycle enough to be a contributing factor.

But Cuckloond’s Ashley says there are some simple steps parents can take to address the issues and soothe their children ahead of bedtime.

Reassurance

Ashley said: “Reassurance is crucial after children suffer a nightmare. They often wake feeling panicked or anxious so be calm and comforting to help bring their heart rate back down.”

Talk about their fears

“It’s important to talk to your child about anything that might be worrying them,” said Ashley. “Do this in a relaxed and familiar setting so they are comfortable enough to open up to you.”

Keep a sleep diary

Ashley says this is one of the tactics recommended by the NHS for dealing with nightmares.

He added: “Note down everything that happened to your child during the day and how they felt and slept that night. This can help you identify any patterns and possible causes.”

Address underlying issues

If you discover your child is feeling upset about something in particular, try to address the cause of this and reduce their distress.

Ashley said: “If this is not possible, or your child is severely anxious, you might want to consider therapy.”

Create a relaxing bedtime routine