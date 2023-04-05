Health officials are warning the public to brush up on their tick bite prevention knowledge, after the first human case of a potentially deadly virus carried by the parasitic arachnids was confirmed in the UK.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed on Wednesday (5 April) that the first domestically-acquired case of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) has been identified in a man bitten by ticks in the Yorkshire area, as well as another probable case in Scotland.
They stress that although the risk to the public is low, it is important for people to protect themselves from being bitten by the tiny insects - which can also transmit the much more common Lyme disease.
With the UKHSA now warning the virus is "likely" to be present in ticks across the UK, here is everything you need to know.
Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) is a viral infection spread by tick bites. Ticks that spread it are found in parts of Europe and Asia according to the NHS - and now some parts of the UK.
People who are infected usually develop symptoms within one to two weeks. They often get flu-like symptoms like feeling hot and shivery, headaches, aching muscles, and vomiting.
In some cases the infection can become more severe, with the virus affecting the brain (encephalitis), or spinal cord (meningitis). This can lead to symptoms like confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, weakness of the arms or legs, and seizures. In rare cases, the disease can cause paralysis, or even be fatal.
There is no medication as of yet that can treat the TBE virus after someone is infected.
So far, the only clinical cases have been in the north. Health authorities say the first domestically-acquired case of TBE was identified in a man bitten by ticks in Yorkshire, while another probable human case was also detected in the Loch Earn area of Scotland.
However, the UKHSA says the virus has also been detected in ticks in Hampshire and Dorset to the south, and Norfolk in the east.
Ticks dwell in forests and grassy areas, and those most at risk of being bitten are people doing activities such as hiking and camping. The NHS says you can reduce your chance of being bitten by:
- Covering your skin while walking outdoors, and tucking your trousers into your socks
- Using insect repellent on your clothes and skin – products containing DEET are most effective
- Sticking to paths whenever possible
- Wearing light-coloured clothing, so ticks are easier to spot and brush off
The NHS says if you spot a tick on your skin that has already latched on and bitten you, you can safely remove it using fine-tipped tweezers or a special tick removal tool. You should grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible, and slowly pull upwards - taking care not to squeeze or crush it. You can then dispose of the tick, and clean your bite with antiseptic, or soap and water.
Yes, but to date it has not been available on the NHS, and was only offered by travel clinics for around £65 per injection. The NHS says two shots of the vaccine can protect you for about a year, while a third injection can protect you for about three years.
It was recommended to travellers planning to do outdoor activities in places where infection was more common, and they need to have the first injection at least a month before their departure.
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), TBE is “subclinical” - or causes either no or a few mild symptoms - in more than 70% of people infected.
The European form of the virus is milder, with a death rate of between 0.5 to 2% of cases. Between 20 and 30% of clinical cases will develop more serious symptoms.
Asian strains of the virus have higher rates of fatality and of serious, long-term symptoms like neurological damage or paralysis. The case fatality rate for this form of the disease can be anywhere from 20 to 35%.
The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) says the incubation period - or time from tick bite to developing symptoms - is usually one to two weeks, but can range anywhere from four to 28 days. Once they start, early symptoms usually last around 5 days.
For many people, the symptoms will then disappear. But for some who are infected, usually around a week after their symptoms disappear - although in rare cases up to a month - they will then develop neurological symptoms, which can develop into encephalitis or meningitis.
If the disease progresses to the second phase, long-term neurological symptoms like headaches and difficulty concentrating can last over a year, for around one-third of patients.
Pfizer, which manufactures the vaccine, says while both are serious diseases spread by ticks, TBE is caused by a virus, whereas Lyme disease is a bacterial infection. While TBE can be transferred with a single bite, a tick needs to be attached to a person for 36-48 hours before they become infected with Lyme disease.
There is no specific treatment for TBE but, as a bacterial disease, Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics. The opposite is true of vaccines - while there is a vaccine against TBE, there is currently none for Lyme disease.
Lyme disease is less likely to be fatal, but if left untreated can still cause serious problems like joint pain and swelling, nerve problems like pain or numbness, heart problems, or ongoing memory problems.