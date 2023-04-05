What is tick-borne encephalitis?

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) is a viral infection spread by tick bites. Ticks that spread it are found in parts of Europe and Asia according to the NHS - and now some parts of the UK.

People who are infected usually develop symptoms within one to two weeks. They often get flu-like symptoms like feeling hot and shivery, headaches, aching muscles, and vomiting.

In some cases the infection can become more severe, with the virus affecting the brain (encephalitis), or spinal cord (meningitis). This can lead to symptoms like confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, weakness of the arms or legs, and seizures. In rare cases, the disease can cause paralysis, or even be fatal.

There is no medication as of yet that can treat the TBE virus after someone is infected.