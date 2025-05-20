Tooth decay hits 1 in 5 kids - how the tooth fairy can help save smiles

My Forever Tooth Fairy is rooted in a magical story where children learn that every lost tooth bestows a special superpower, like love, courage, or joy on their Forever Tooth Fairy

My Forever Tooth Fairy, a magical new keepsake brand helping families turn every lost tooth into a cherished memory, is teaming up with The Humble Co to encourage joyful, consistent brushing habits from the very beginning.

With tooth decay still one of the most common childhood diseases in the UK, affecting 22.4% of five-year-olds in England, according to the 2024 Oral Health Survey, establishing strong oral hygiene routines in early childhood is more crucial than ever. Yet for many parents, encouraging their little ones to brush twice a day can feel like a daily battle.

My Forever Tooth Fairy is rooted in a magical story where children learn that every lost tooth bestows a special superpower, like love, courage, or joy on their Forever Tooth Fairy. In the world of the Forever Tooth Fairies, the cleaner the tooth, the more magic it holds.

The brand offers beautifully designed products that elevate the tooth fairy tradition, making it much more meaningful, memorable and magical. But the magic all begins with caring for those baby teeth.

My Forever Tooth Fairy is releasing a free downloadable tooth brushing chart this month in collaboration with The Humble Co.

Emma Duffy, founder of My Forever Tooth Fairy, said: “We believe every child deserves to feel proud of their smile. Our products celebrate the moment a tooth is lost, but we also want to help families build healthy brushing habits that last a lifetime. In our story, children learn that the cleaner the tooth, the more magic the Forever Tooth Fairy can extract.

“When brushing becomes part of a magical mission instead of a grown-up rule, it suddenly feels fun, not forced, and that makes all the difference.”

As part of their commitment to children’s wellbeing, the brand is partnering with dental professional The Humble Co to raise awareness around brushing techniques, the importance of timing, and how to make it fun for children of all ages.

Patrick Verkland, CEO of The Humble Co, said: “Childhood tooth decay is unfortunately very common – in fact, cavities are the most prevalent chronic disease in children.

“Several factors make kids prone to decay. High sugar diets and frequent snacking play a big role. Many children consume juice, sweetened cereals, and other sugary foods regularly, and cavity-causing bacteria in the mouth feed on these sugars to produce acid that erodes tooth enamel.

"Lack of fluoride is also a factor; fluoride strengthens enamel and kids who don’t get enough (through fluoridated water or toothpaste) have a higher risk of decay. Socioeconomic factors come into play as well – children in low-income families may have less access to dental care and a healthy diet, leading to more untreated cavities.”

Top Tips for Parents from My Forever Tooth Fairy and The Humble Co:

Make brushing a family event twice a day, kids love to copy grown-ups. Brushing twice a day has been shown to significantly reduce cavities in children – for instance, children who brush daily with fluoride toothpaste have far fewer cavities than those who don’t.

Making it a routine (everyone brushes teeth after breakfast and before bed) shows that it’s a normal, important habit. You can even let the child “help” you brush your teeth, then switch and help them with theirs.

Use music or timers to keep brushing fun and on track for two minutes. In ‘The Tale of the Forever Tooth Fairies” book which comes with My Forever Tooth Fairy, a fun tooth brushing song is featured at the back of the book, which includes lines “Let’s brush our teeth and make it fun, sing this song and by the end, your teeth will gleam for your fairy friend”. Some parents make brushing a game or tell a story: for example, pretend the toothbrush is a superhero “fighting sugar bugs.” Such creative approaches can engage young kids into the habit.

Some parents make brushing a game or tell a story: for example, pretend the toothbrush is a superhero “fighting sugar bugs.” Such creative approaches can engage young kids into the habit. Allow your child to pick out a colourful toothbrush and a flavour of fluoride toothpaste they like (many kid-friendly flavours exist) – this gives them ownership and excitement about brushing.

Flossing is equally important once a child’s teeth start touching each other. Cavities often develop between the back teeth where the toothbrush can’t reach. Dental floss cleans these tight spaces by removing plaque and food trapped between teeth. Parents will need to do the flossing for young children; typically kids may not master flossing on their own until around age 10 or so. By flossing any teeth that touch, usually the molars, by preschool age, parents can prevent hidden cavities between teeth.

Positive reinforcement goes a long way. Praise your child each time they brush or floss with a high-five or saying “Your teeth are so clean and shiny - great job!” which can motivate them.

Children don’t have the fine motor skills to brush effectively on their own until roughly age 6 or 7. The Humble Co advise parents to continue helping children brush (or closely watching and finishing up missed spots) until at least that age.

Celebrate consistency with stickers, a morning-and-night chart, or a little note from the Tooth Fairy herself. Sprinkle some sustainable glitter near the sink as a magical reminder she’s watching!

The research is clear that such habits - brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, flossing daily, and regular dental visits - lead to significantly fewer cavities and healthier smiles for kids. Encouraging these behaviours in a fun and supportive way not only protects a child’s teeth but also sets them up for a lifetime of good oral health practices.

Discover more and download your magical brushing chart at: https://myforevertoothfairy.com/pages/magical-tooth-brushing-chart