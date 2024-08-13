Top 10 sleeping myths debunked by sleep expert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sleep expert lifts the lid on the biggest misconceptions when it comes to hitting the hay.

We all know the importance of sleep. Getting a long stretch rather than a night of broken spells can be the difference between a productive day and one slumped over your desk.

But despite it being a basic human need, that doesn’t stop many of us from struggling to achieve a good quality of sleep. Whether it be a difficulty dropping off, an inability to sleep through or the dreaded early morning rise - even on weekends.

With so much information on sleep, it can be hard to know what’s necessary and what’s simply noise. For instance, do you need to hit eight hours a night? Is a warm room preferable over a cold one? And is caffeine after lunch really a recipe for disaster?

In an exclusive interview with Stocklytics, co-founder and director of The Good Sleep Clinic Dr Maja Schaedel is on hand to set the record straight on the biggest myths surrounding sleep.

From spiders to snoring, the expert delves deep into the hot topics that really get people talking when it comes to bedtime behaviours, including the real reason napping may be detrimental to achieving a restless night.

While debunking the top ten myths, Maja also speaks to Stocklytics - an analytics platform that shares data analytics, smart insights, and stock alerts from brands such as Tempur Sealy International - on the importance of diet when it comes to hitting the hay.

Myth one: You need 7 to 8 hours of sleep

"Research shows that most adults need around seven to eight hours of sleep but there's a massive range out there. I don't think the pressure to achieve this night after night is helpful. I think the best rule of thumb is to ask yourself how much sleep you need to feel refreshed and well. Then aim to stick to that. It can be better to look at how much sleep you get through the week, not just night by night. If you get nine hours one night and feel amazing, you don't have to pressure yourself to get nine hours every night. Those nine hours might have been a beneficial way to top up sleep from the shorter nights you experienced.”

Myth two: The older you get, the fewer hours of sleep you need

“This is an interesting one because it's not that you need less sleep but humans tend to get less sleep simply because our brains deteriorate as we age and as a result, our sleep quality declines.”

Myth three: A warm bedroom temperature is best for sleeping

“This is a total myth. It’s usually better to have a cooler temperature in a bedroom between 15 and 19 degrees. It depends on the person and their comfort levels but ultimately, cool is better than warm.”

Myth five: You eat spiders in your sleep

“I know this is alarming to some people but I think the research indicates more of a slight risk than an actual real danger. It's something that could happen but I doubt it happens to everyone and certainly not as a regular occurrence."

Myth six: Napping makes up for a lack of nighttime sleep

"This is interesting as napping can be very helpful for boosting cognitive consumption and it can be a useful tool if you've suffered a bad night's sleep. But if you're napping during the day, it can make your nighttime sleep worse and lead to a vicious cycle. For anyone who regularly struggles with their nighttime sleep, I would not suggest a day nap. It takes away the sleep pressure that you need for the night."

Myth seven: Snoring is an indicator of bad health

“Yes. Snoring is one of the key symptoms of a problem called sleep apnea, which can mean that you’re getting less oxygen to the brain at night. Contact your GP if you struggle with snoring and ask to get checked for it. Things that can put you at a higher risk are being male, over 55 and overweight.”

Myth eight: Caffeine after lunch impacts your sleep

“Generally, caffeine stays in your system for around six hours so it’s advised that people refrain from drinking it within the hours before bed. Everyone is different, however, so do what works for you."

Myth nine: Cheese gives you nightmares

“There is research to support people having weird dreams after eating cheese and it might be due to the high fat content that is difficult to digest. This could also cause you to have lighter sleep, which doesn't always make you feel refreshed."

Myth ten: Sleeping in on the weekends is bad for your sleep cycle

“If you struggle with your sleep, I would usually suggest people limit their lie-ins to an extra hour at most. Teenagers could do with an hour and a half as they tend to need more sleep and have a later circadian rhythm. A good night’s sleep requires you to build up that sleep pressure so a shorter window between wake up and wind down will have an impact on how tired you feel. Still, it’s ok to have the odd shorter night of sleep. It usually balances itself out over the week.”