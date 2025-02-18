Tracey Dennison named UK’s Menopause Nurse of the Year 2025

UK Menopause Nurse of the Year 2025 Tracey Dennison

Consultant Nurse Practitioner Tracey Dennison has been honoured with the title of Menopause Nurse of the Year 2025 for her outstanding work in menopause at the prestigious Menopause in Aesthetics Awards n London.

With over 33 years in nursing and a long-standing passion for women’s hormonal health, this accolade recognises her exceptional contributions to menopause care, education and advocacy across the UK and Northern Ireland, her tireless dedication to hormonal health care and her ongoing mission to ensure that every woman receives the support and information she needs to thrive.

On receiving the award at a glamorous ceremony held at the iconic Grand Connaught Rooms in London, Tracey, who hails from East Yorkshire, said: “Nurses play a crucial role in menopause care. Our ability to build trust and truly listen to patients means we can support them in a way that feels personal and empowering. Menopause is a significant transition and, for many women, it can feel overwhelming. Having a nurse by their side - someone who understands, advocates for them and provides evidence-based guidance - can make all the difference. I’m incredibly honoured to receive this award and proud to be part of a growing movement to improve menopause care for all.”

As a British Menopause Society Advanced Registered Specialist and trained in lifestyle medicine, Tracey offers a holistic approach that goes beyond conventional treatments, ensuring women receive personalised, evidence-based care.

Through her in-person clinics in Beverley, York and Milton Keynes, as well as her online consultations, Tracey provides expert guidance to patients at all stages of their menopause journey.

Her influence also extends into the corporate sector, where she delivers menopause training programmes, empowering workplaces to create supportive environments for employees.

A passionate advocate for inclusive menopause education, Tracey leads the Menopause Advocates Programme, designed to equip both healthcare professionals and employees with the knowledge they need to support menopausal individuals. She is also a strong proponent of encouraging men to join the conversation, fostering greater awareness and understanding.

Her impact extends even further, beyond the clinic and corporate training rooms. As a trainer for the British Menopause Society Advanced Specialist Course, she helps shape the next generation of menopause specialists. She is also a trainer for Cosmetic Courses, delivering Level 1 face-to-face training to medical professionals.

Tracey’s commitment to education and awareness reaches diverse audiences, including charities and hard-to-reach populations. She is a dedicated supporter and speaker at Menopause Hull, an annual event promoting menopause awareness. Working alongside a multi-disciplinary team that includes clinical psychologists, nutritionists, yoga instruction and breathwork specialists, she ensures that patients receive comprehensive care that addresses both physical and emotional well-being.

As a regular speaker at national and international conferences and a published author in leading peer-reviewed journals, Tracey is at the forefront of menopause research and innovation. She collaborates with universities and research organisations to advance understanding and improve outcomes in women’s health.