Tributes have been paid to a young woman who has died from cancer at the age of just 28.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Holmes died at a hospice on March 6.

Funeral director Neal Buckley Funerals posted online: “Passed away peacefully after a brave and courageous battle fought with strength and determination.

“Beloved daughter and sister. Devoted partner. Much loved niece, granddaughter, friend and colleague.

Emma Holmes, who died in St Catherine's Hospice in Preston aged 28 from cancer on March 6 | Neal Buckley Funerals

“Emma will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma’s funeral is on Monday, March 24 and a request has gone out for people to wear pink.

Emma died at St Catherine’s Hospice in Preston.

Many people have paid tribute to her, with one saying: “28 sooo young ... And still no cure for cancer ??? This is awful xx” and another saying “RIP Emma lovely lady taken too early.”

Another person wrote: “I went to school with Emma, she was a such a lovely girl, RIP Emma.”