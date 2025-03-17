Tributes paid as young woman, 28, dies from cancer
Emma Holmes died at a hospice on March 6.
Funeral director Neal Buckley Funerals posted online: “Passed away peacefully after a brave and courageous battle fought with strength and determination.
“Beloved daughter and sister. Devoted partner. Much loved niece, granddaughter, friend and colleague.
“Emma will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.”
Emma’s funeral is on Monday, March 24 and a request has gone out for people to wear pink.
Emma died at St Catherine’s Hospice in Preston.
Many people have paid tribute to her, with one saying: “28 sooo young ... And still no cure for cancer ??? This is awful xx” and another saying “RIP Emma lovely lady taken too early.”
Another person wrote: “I went to school with Emma, she was a such a lovely girl, RIP Emma.”