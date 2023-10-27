Coughing might not be a sign of flu or Covid-19 - it could mean you have tuberculosis. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Scientists have called for vigilance as cases of tuberculosis are on the rise.

Showcasing that society has not regressed far enough, the Victorian disease has reared its ugly head in the UK. According to the most recent figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), there were 1,175 cases of tuberculosis in the three months up to September this year - with a seven per cent increase in cases in the first half of this year.

Ahead of the United Nations (UN) High Level Meeting on tuberculosis, UKHSA is reminding people that tuberculosis is not just a problem for other countries – it is impacting increasing numbers of people at home. Scientists say there is also a connection between tuberculosis and more deprived urban parts of England.

Head of the UKHSA's tuberculosis unit, Dr Esther Robinson, said: "Tuberculosis is curable and preventable, but despite significant progress towards elimination in recent years, the disease remains a serious public health issue in the UK. With treatment, most people will make a full recovery. It is very important that those with relevant symptoms are tested for tuberculosis and appropriate treatment is started promptly, both for the individual and for the prevention of onward transmission.