Two new eye clinics launched to support NHS patients in Hampshire’s rural communities

Two new Hampshire mobile eye clinics

A local hospital group has expanded its provision of sight-saving eye care treatments to Hampshire NHS patients by launching two further community eye-clinics. The newly opened Practice Plus Group clinics, located in Ringwood, New Forest and Nursling, Southampton, aim to reduce NHS eye waiting times for Hampshire patients at risk of losing their sight.

The group now boasts three mobile eye clinics in Hampshire, after first expanding its successful mobile eye clinic service to the county three years ago in Winchester.

Each of the group’s mobile eye clinics specialise in treatment of eye conditions such as Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and wet AMD – the number one cause of sight loss in the UK, affecting 1.5 million people each year. Fast treatment is key to halting sight loss, with regular injections vital to retaining vision.

Thanks to the group’s increased presence in Hampshire, patients can now access NHS eye treatment much closer to home and well within the national two-week referral guideline via GP or optician referral.

Patient consultation room

Caroline McHugh, Service Director, Practice Plus Group Ophthalmology says: “We’re delighted to bring two new mobile eye clinics to people in more remote communities in Hampshire. Launched over a decade ago in the North of England, the initial aim of Practice Plus Group’s nurse-delivered mobile eye service, was to create a fast-track referral pathway for optometrists and GPs to see, diagnose and treat patients quickly, to reach more people with Wet AMD, reduce pressure on NHS hospitals (waiting lists for ophthalmology appointments represent the second largest NHS backlog), and to provide a fast and convenient patient-centred service closer to where patients live.

“The speed of our mobile AMD service is exceptional. The team aims to see, diagnose and treat all their patients within one week of referral or sooner. Our mobile service also offers patients a simpler appointment pathway than in a hospital as they can be seen, diagnosed and treated quickly all in one place in a much shorter timeframe. We always aim to offer patients the very best in ophthalmic care and our skilled teams continue to deliver excellent outcomes.”

Practice Plus Group also boasts two hospitals in the county in nearby Southampton and Portsmouth. Patients can be referred for further treatment at either location, should they require, either via GP or optician NHS referral, or can book directly with Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group. Each hospital has its own Ophthalmology teams specialising in ocular treatments including cataracts surgeries.

For further information about Practice Plus Group mobile eye clinics, visit practiceplusgroup.com/services/ophthalmology/mobile-service

Mobile eye theatre

Location of new Hampshire Practice Plus Group mobile eye clinics:

Nursling, Southampton – B&Q car park, Nursling Industrial Estate, Franconia Dr, Nursling, Southampton SO16 0YW

Ringwood, New Forest – Furlong Long Stay Car Park, The Furlong, Ringwood BH24 1AT