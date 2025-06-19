Two woolly llamas amaze Exeter care home residents
That’s what residents and staff at RMBI Care Co. Home Cadogan Court, in Exeter, have experienced recently. The care home welcomed Harry and George, two llamas from Peak Hill Llamas, a Sidmouth-based company specialised in this sort of encounters.
Accompanied by caretakers, the woolly four-legged couple toured around Cadogan Court, where residents and staff had the opportunity to stroke and pet them. Those who have visual impairments particularly enjoyed the visit, as they could experience it through touch. “They’re so soft, calm and friendly!” said the residents with a smile.
Clare Walker, the Home Manager, says: “There was a lot of excited anticipation for the visit from both the staff and the residents – and it couldn’t have gone any better! We look forward to them coming back later in the year.”
The benefits of spending time with animals for older people are immense. Current research has shown that having something to pet or touch can result in lower blood pressure, normal heart rate and reduced stress. Pets provide emotional stability during stressful situations, helping to reduce anxiety and depression.
RMBI Care Co. Home Cadogan Court is run by RMBI Care Co., part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. For more information, please visit: rmbi.org.uk