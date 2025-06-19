Two woolly llamas amaze Exeter care home residents

Resident Mike greets and pets the friendly llamas at RMBI Care Co. Home Cadogan Court, in Exeter.

When it comes to animal therapy, dogs are by far the most popular, followed by cats. In the late 1800s, Florence Nightingale, known as the founder of modern nursing, had already observed that small pets helped reduce anxiety and improve recovery in children and adults. A hundred years later, horses made their entrance through the so-called equine-assisted therapy. But, what if people could enjoy the benefits of this type of therapy through llamas?

That’s what residents and staff at RMBI Care Co. Home Cadogan Court, in Exeter, have experienced recently. The care home welcomed Harry and George, two llamas from Peak Hill Llamas, a Sidmouth-based company specialised in this sort of encounters.

Accompanied by caretakers, the woolly four-legged couple toured around Cadogan Court, where residents and staff had the opportunity to stroke and pet them. Those who have visual impairments particularly enjoyed the visit, as they could experience it through touch. “They’re so soft, calm and friendly!” said the residents with a smile.

Clare Walker, the Home Manager, says: “There was a lot of excited anticipation for the visit from both the staff and the residents – and it couldn’t have gone any better! We look forward to them coming back later in the year.”

Staff member George proudly poses with his new four-legged buddy.

The benefits of spending time with animals for older people are immense. Current research has shown that having something to pet or touch can result in lower blood pressure, normal heart rate and reduced stress. Pets provide emotional stability during stressful situations, helping to reduce anxiety and depression.

RMBI Care Co. Home Cadogan Court is run by RMBI Care Co., part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. For more information, please visit: rmbi.org.uk