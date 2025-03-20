u3a Members share what gives them joy on 'International Day Of Happiness'

Judith, the u3a Laughter Yoga instructer

The International Day of Happiness, observed on March 20, is dedicated to promoting happiness as a universal goal and aspiration. It encourages people worldwide to recognise the significance of well-being in their lives.

The u3a movement shares this vision, emphasising the importance of well-being and advocating for an approach that prioritises happiness and quality of life. By fostering lifelong non-formal learning and social engagement, especially among older adults, u3a helps create a sense of community and purpose, contributing to greater happiness and life satisfaction. u3a has been an integral part of communities in the UK since 1983, offering a welcoming space for skill-sharing, and social connections.

Designed for those in part-time or full-time retirement, u3a fosters an enriching environment where members can pursue new interests and enjoy fulfilling activities

Members of u3a were asked what being part of the movement means to them and why it brings them joy. Below you can see the way so many people’s lives are enriched through u3a.

Jenny who is a founder member of her Milford On Sea u3a states: "Being a committee member is great fun. I enjoy it very much. There is tea and laughter - and biscuits! We laugh, we make friends – I’ve made so many friends in u3a. We moved here before we retired and we didn’t know a soul. u3a was the thing that gave me all my friends"

John MacKinnon, Subject Adviser for Walking Football, comments “Here in Barnsley u3a, I’m proud to say that we’ve been enjoying Walking Football since 2017. Walking Football offers a fun, low-impact alternative to the traditional game, allowing members to actively stay fit without physical strain. It’s been a fantastic way for our members to stay engaged, active, and connected with one another, all while having a great time."

Judith Walker - u3a Laughter Yoga Subject Adviser, seen in image above, says "A member of one of my Laughter Yoga groups once said ‘It's the most fun possible in any u3a group!' And many others would agree with her. Laughter really is the best medicine, but we don’t always know how to start. In laughter Yoga there are no jokes, no comedy and no humour. No yoga mats, no funny postures, no standing on your head. Laughter releases endorphins, reduces stress, and makes you feel great. But it’s not just having a laugh. It’s a gentle aerobic exercise which improves your breathing and benefits your mental and physical health in so many ways."

If you love fun, enjoy hands-on activities, and want to be part of a friendly community …find your local u3a at u3a.org.uk