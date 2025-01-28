UICC’s global World Cancer Day campaign calls for a fundamental shift in cancer care delivery

Branded poster of UICC's new World Cancer Day campaign theme United by Unique on people-centred care.

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is pleased to announce the new global World Cancer Day campaign 2025-2027 ‘United by Unique’. The campaign calls for a fundamental shift in cancer care and health systems worldwide towards a people-centred approach. World Cancer Day is marked every year on 4 February.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million lives lost to cancer. About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, and for each person whom it affects, the experience will be different. Not only does cancer encompass over 200 disease types requiring specific treatments, but also each person’s life situation differs in terms of socioeconomic background, values, and preferences.

To better address these differences, people-centred care is oriented around individuals and communities instead of just the disease. It means delivering health and cancer services at the right time, in the right place, and in the right way, tailored to each individual’s needs. It engages and empowers people to have a more active role in their own health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By placing individuals and communities at the centre of decisions, health systems become more effective and cancer care more compassionate, leading to higher survival rates, and improved quality of life. Every person touched by cancer is unique in their experiences and requirements. The cancer community is united in its determination to see improvements in cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and care for everyone.”– Ulrika Årehed Kågström, President of UICC, Secretary General of the Swedish Cancer Society

Branded poster for UICC's new United by Unique World Cancer Day campaign theme focused on people-centred care.

People-centred care includes initiatives such as community health programmes tailored to local health issues, cultural competence training for healthcare providers, health literacy initiatives, telemedicine services, patient navigation programmes, and the engagement of people who have experienced cancer to shape policies.

This approach leads to improved patient well-being, and higher quality care and increased trust in healthcare providers. It boosts satisfaction among patients and families, while improving health equity and the overall effectiveness of healthcare systems.

The aim in the first year of the three-year campaign is to highlight barriers and gaps in health systems as well as existing best practice delivering people-centred care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witness accounts can be found on the World Cancer Day website such as the story of Kristin from Norway who felt overwhelmed and vulnerable after being diagnosed with central nervous system lymphoma, encountering different doctors at each visit. Or that of Sukhanti from India who noticed a lack of structured support systems for caregivers when his wife Soma was diagnosed with cancer at age 41 and was given six months to live.

“By understanding and integrating the needs and preferences of individuals and communities into healthcare delivery, health systems will provide more equitable access to care, in low- as well as high-income settings. It is important that people living with cancer feel seen, heard, and empowered.”– Cary Adams, CEO of UICC

UICC’s new three-year World Cancer Day campaign #UnitedbyUnique recognises that every experience with cancer is unique, and everyone has unique needs, unique perspectives, and a unique story to tell; yet, people touched by cancer are united in a shared ambition to see governments implement policies to improve cancer prevention, and deliver health systems that treat people with cancer effectively and successfully, resulting in more people surviving their cancer and leading long and healthier lives.

The campaign is designed to support individuals everywhere affected by cancer as well as UICC’s members, partners and organisations working to improve cancer policies across the globe.