UK Defibrillator Access Up 9.42% as Nation Marks Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

defibshop

Access to life-saving defibrillators across the UK has reached a new milestone, according to defibshop’s Cardiac Coverage Report 2025: Bitesize Update. The latest figures reveal a 9.42% rise in active defibrillators nationwide since the start of the year, marking a key moment in the UK’s ongoing mission to become a truly heart-safe nation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The update, released to coincide with Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) Awareness Month, shows that 105,199 defibrillators are now registered on The Circuit (the National Defibrillator Network), up from 96,145 in Q1 2025. This represents 9,054 newly active devices, alongside an average increase of 10.33% in defibrillators per 10,000 people across UK local authorities.

Nationwide Progress Highlights

England

East Midlands leads with 16.45 defibrillators per 10,000 people , followed closely by the South West (15.99) and South East (15.77).

leads with , followed closely by the South West (15.99) and South East (15.77). London recorded the fastest growth, up 12.91% (from 6.66 to 7.52 per 10,000).

recorded the fastest growth, up (from 6.66 to 7.52 per 10,000). Local authorities such as Luton, Spelthorne, and Newham highlight how quickly standards can improve, with their rapid progress demonstrating the impact of targeted investment.

Scotland

Scotland added 723 new defibrillators , reaching 17.19 per 10,000 people – an 8.64% increase overall.

, reaching – an increase overall. The largest percentage increases were recorded in North Ayrshire (+65.24%), Dundee City (+12.26%), and South Ayrshire (+11.20%).

Wales

346 new defibrillators were installed, raising coverage to 25.87 per 10,000 people .

were installed, raising coverage to . Gwynedd (50.3) and Powys (46.4) lead as the most heart-safe authorities.

Northern Ireland

Coverage rose from 18.85 to 20.15 per 10,000 people , a 6.91% increase .

, a . Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon stood out for strong growth (+8.66%) while maintaining high coverage at 21.7 per 10,000.

Kerry Fairhurst, Head of Marketing & eCommerce at defibshop, said, “Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrests continue to take the lives of most people who suffer one. The growth in registered defibrillators on The Circuit (National Defibrillator Network) over the last two years has been significant, allowing an increased chance of survival to many more individuals. It is vital that this trend continues and Guardians ensure their unit is ready in the event of an emergency and their status is communicated with The Circuit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite these advancements, defibshop underscores the importance of addressing regional disparities in defibrillator availability. There is a need to ensure equitable access to potentially lifesaving AEDs across all UK communities. These devices remain a cornerstone of emergency preparedness and survival in cases of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.