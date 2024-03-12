Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK government will face the United Nations next week in Geneva to give evidence over disability rights violations under the UN Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The meeting which is set to take place on Monday (March 18), comes after the government failed to attend a hearing in August 2023, where they were due to give evidence alongside Disabled People’s Organisations.

The UN began investigating the UK government in 2016, finding them guilty of "grave and systemic" violations in 2017, with a UN spokesperson stating: "the committee can confirm that some violations were grave, some others were systematic, and some were both: grave and systematic." In 2022, a shadow report for the UN by a group of Deaf and Disabled People’s Organisations found that treatment of disabled people in the UK had deteriorated on nearly every point raised in the 2016 report and that during and after the pandemic, almost every aspect including rights, income, living standards and support had gotten worse.

Speaking in August 2023, after the UK government no-show, Kamran Mallick, CEO of Disability Rights UK, said: "Time and again the government is refusing to engage with deaf and disabled people in a meaningful way. It has launched a Disability Action Plan, but is still not listening to the acute needs of disabled people.

"If disabled people are able to attend this important meeting, despite all the barriers that go with our ability to cross Europe to attend, why can the government not attend?"

The meeting taking place at the UN on Monday will be significant, it is the first time the UK government will be questioned about the UN ruling in over six years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet came under fire in December 2023, when the Minister for Disabled People was left vacant for a week after the latest cabinet reshuffle. Mims Davies MP was eventually appointed under the new title of Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work.

Charities accused the government of "downgrading" the role and called for a dedicated minister of state position to be reinstated. Whilst the new Disability Action plan released in February was acknowledged by Jackie O’Sullivan, acting chief executive as showing "encouraging steps forward" but that it "is unlikely to bring about the change people with a learning disability need from our government".