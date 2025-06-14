UK heatwave: Eye expert speaks out amid surge in ‘dangerous’ fake news that sunglasses don’t work

Dr Alex Silvester

A sharp rise in UK searches questioning “are sunglasses bad for your eyes?” has prompted a prominent eye health expert to warn that widespread misinformation may put Brits’ long-term vision at risk.

The worrying increase in Google searches (186%) has been identified alongside a slew of online influencers, reaching hundreds of thousands of followers, peddling false claims on social media, including:

Wearing sunglasses 'tricks’ the brain into thinking it's cloudy, which restricts the production of vitamin D and stops the skin from preparing for sun exposure.

Sunglasses are a fake need created by an industry to sell to you, wearing them is blocking valuable and important light information from being absorbed.

Sunglasses-wearers experience chronic circadian disruption.

Wearing sunglasses ‘ruins your health’ and causes hormone issues, inflammation and weight gain.

In response, Dr Alex Silvester, SpaMedica’s Chief Medical Officer, is debunking the most common misconceptions about sunglasses and UV protection, ahead of Cataract Awareness Month in June.

He said: “Our eyes are ten times more sensitive to the sun’s invisible UV rays than skin, and prolonged exposure can cause corneal damage, increase the risk of developing conditions like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration, and lead to long term issues with eyesight.

“That’s why wearing the right sunglasses is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself year-round.

“Studies have shown that nearly half of all people who purchase sunglasses don’t check the UV rating before they do. This is the most important factor to check when buying new sunglasses,” says Dr Silvester.

“The claim of sunglasses being harmful stems from the fact that the tint on sunglasses causes pupils to dilate slightly to let more light in. But as long as lenses are UV protected, they will filter UV rays and cannot damage vision. Only non-UV filtered sunglasses pose any danger.”

SpaMedica’s top tips for purchasing sunglasses

Purchase a pair of sunglasses that provide a high degree of UV protection and are marked as 100% UV protection / CE UV400.. Ensure your sunglasses cover your eyes completely – wraparound sunglasses protect your eyes from the side as well as the front, so they’re ideal. Check that your sunglasses offer at least 80% protection from high-energy visible (HEV) rays.

Top 10 myths about UV exposure, sunglasses and eye health, debunked:

Myth: Darker lenses provide better UV protection.

Reality: The darkness of a lens doesn't correlate with its UV protection capabilities. Only sunglasses labelled with "UV400" or "100% UV protection" can ensure adequate shielding from harmful rays.

Myth: Sunglasses are only needed in summer

Reality: UV rays are present all year round, even on cloudy or cold days.

Myth: Expensive sunglasses offer better protection

Reality: Only UV labels matter, not the brand or price tag.

Myth: Children don’t need sunglasses

Reality: Children’s eyes are more vulnerable to UV damage than adults.

Myth: Cloud cover means no UV risk

Reality: Up to 90% of UV rays pass through clouds.

Myth: A hat means you don’t need sunglasses

Reality: A wide-brimmed hat can help reduce UV radiation from reaching the eyes by 50% (source: Cancer Council Australia), while UV400 sunglasses block 99-100% of UV radiation.

Myth: Cataracts are just part of ageing

Reality: Lifestyle factors like UV exposure directly affect cataract risk.

Myth: UV damage is obvious when it happens

Reality: It’s silent, permanent, and completely preventable.

Myth: Polarised lenses block more UV rays.

Reality: Polarisation reduces glare but doesn't enhance UV protection.

Myth: Sunglasses can cause sunburn by preventing the body from sensing sunlight.

Reality: This claim lacks scientific backing. Sunglasses protect the eyes without interfering with the body's natural responses to sunlight.

“Wearing labelled UV400-marked, quality sunglasses is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect your eyesight,” added Dr Silvester.

“This Cataract Awareness Month, we’re urging people to take action to safeguard their sight for the future – and being sun safe is hugely important.”