A heat health alert has been issued by the the UK Health Security Agency as the Met Office predicts yet another heatwave for parts of England.

A week-long heatwave is on the way for large parts of England bringing with it “significant impacts” across health and social care services, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned. Temperatures are expected to soar from Wednesday (July 9) in the southern half of the country.

The Met Office is warning some areas will reach heatwave criteria and possibly see temperatures in the lows 30s by the end of the week. The UKHSA has issued a yellow heat health alert which will be in place from 10am on Wednesday until 10am on July 15, covering London, the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.

It comes after two amber heat health alerts were issued in consecutive weeks at the end of June amid two separate heatwaves. The UK saw its hottest day of the year so far when 34.7C was recorded at St James’s Park in central London on July 1, while the capital also experienced the hottest start to Wimbledon on record. Provisional Met Office figures also showed England had its warmest June on record last month.

What makes it a heatwave?

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK. Dan Holley, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will gradually exert its influence over the UK this week.

“We’ll see temperatures build day-on-day, with the potential for hot conditions to become quite widespread by the end of the week and into the weekend. On Wednesday, temperatures could reach up to 28°C in parts of England, climbing to 30°C on Thursday and 32°C by Friday.

“By this stage, heatwave criteria are likely to be met in parts of England and Wales, and in parts of Scotland over the weekend. High temperatures are likely to persist into the weekend, especially away from coasts with onshore winds, reaching the low 30s in portions of England and Wales, and accompanied by rising humidity and warmer nights.”

Venerable people in a heatwave

The Local Government Association, which represents councils in England and Wales, is urging people to look out for their vulnerable and older family, friends and neighbours who are most at risk during the hot weather. Older people and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk during a heatwave.

Local authorities are involved in year-round preparations for exceptional weather conditions, making sure their regions are as able to cope with high temperatures as they are with freezing temperatures or flooding. The country has developed an extreme weather plan with local authorities, health professionals and the emergency services, and they continue working together to keep people safe during these events.

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “With high temperatures expected to be the longest heatwave so far this year, local residents can help us to identify others who may need advice or practical help during the hot temperatures.

“Look out for those who are more vulnerable - older people, young children, and babies and those with underlying health conditions. The hot weather advice applies to everyone, it may feel like common sense, but we can all take sensible precautions during the high temperatures including drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen.”