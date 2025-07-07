UK temperatures reached 36°C: Yorkshire and the Humber residents can assess for sun damage risk with new tool

Sun Damage Calculator by Harley Street Skin Clinic

As the UK was hotter than Barbados last week, a new interactive calculator has been launched to determine just how sun damaged your skin could be. How do people in Yorkshire and the Humber score? As the UK continues to experience soaring temperatures, sun protection has never been so important and with melanoma cases increasing by a third over the last decade1, awareness around the dangers of sun exposure is more critical than ever.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this in mind, the experts at the Harley Street Skin Clinic have created the Sun Damage calculator. The tool reveals how factors like your location, skin type, the amount of times you’ve been sunburnt and sunbed usage could have harmed your skin over the years.

You can try the calculator for yourself here: https://www.harleystreetskinclinic.com/data/sun-damage-calculator/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Cooper, Managing Director of the Harley Street Skin Clinic has also shared her tips on how to prevent sun damage.

Use a broad- spectrum sunscreen daily: “Choosing a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher that offers broad-spectrum protection (against UVA and UVB rays) can help avoid sun damage. You should apply it generously to all exposed skin, even on cloudy days, and reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

Seek shade on sunny days: “Stay in the shade, especially during peak sun intensity hours, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. This is when UV radiation reaches its peak intensity and can do the most damage to your skin. When outdoors, use umbrellas, trees, or shelters like covered patios.

Wear sunglasses with UV protection: “Investing in sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays protects your eyes and the delicate skin around them. Look for labels that say “UV400” or “100% UV protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoid tanning beds: “Tanning beds emit harmful UV radiation that can accelerate photoaging and increase the risk of skin cancer. Due to concentrated UV exposure, regular sunbed use can lead to early fine lines, wrinkles, and sunspots. Saying no to sunbeds, consistently using SPF, and maintaining a consistent skincare routine will always be your best defence.

Wear protective clothing: “Opting for tightly woven fabrics such as denim or canvas can offer better protection against UV rays than loosely woven clothing. Darker colours also tend to absorb more UV radiation, providing enhanced protection. Wet clothing provides significantly less UV protection, so when you’re abroad, try to change into dry attire as soon as you’ve finished swimming.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat: “Choosing a hat with a wide brim can shield your face, ears, and neck from direct sunlight. Choose hats made from tightly woven fabrics like canvas for the best protection. You should avoid hats with holes, as they can let sunlight through. Baseball caps can offer protection, but ensure you protect your ears and neck with sunscreen.

Check the UV index: “The UV index provides essential information to help you plan your outdoor activities to prevent overexposure to the sun. The higher the UV index, the greater the potential for skin damage. With a UV index of 3 or higher, take protective measures such as seeking shade, wearing protective clothing, and using sunscreen.

You can view the calculator by clicking here: https://www.harleystreetskinclinic.com/data/sun-damage-calculator/