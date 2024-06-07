Watch more of our videos on Shots!

113 E.coli cases have been reported in the UK so far

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an urgent warning following an E. coli outbreak, suspected to be associated with a nationally distributed food item or several items, has resulted in multiple people being treated in hospital.

Whole genome sequencing of the samples reveals that the majority of the 113 cases reported in the UK since May 25 “are part of a single outbreak,” according to the UKHSA.

In a statement, the agency said, “Based on the wide geographic spread of cases, it is most likely that this outbreak is linked to a nationally distributed food item or multiple food items.”

The agency said the source of the outbreak is not yet confirmed but there is currently no evidence linking the outbreak to open farms, drinking water or swimming in contaminated seawater, lakes or rivers. The public health agencies are working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland to investigate further.

The cases range in age from two years old to 79 with the majority of the infections in young adults. As of 4 June, there have been 113 confirmed cases associated with this outbreak of STEC O145 in the UK, all reported since 25 May 2024:

81 in England

18 in Wales

13 in Scotland

1 in Northern Ireland (for this case, evidence suggests that they acquired their infection while visiting England)

Trish Mannes, incident director at UKHSA, said: “Symptoms of infections with STEC include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, you can take steps to avoid passing it on to family and friends. NHS.UK has information on what to do if you have symptoms and when to seek medical advice.

“Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using disinfectants to clean surfaces will help stop infections from spreading. If you are unwell with diarrhoea and vomiting, you should not prepare food for others and avoid visiting people in hospitals or care homes to avoid passing on the infection in these settings. Do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.”

Darren Whitby, head of incidents and resilience at the FSA, said: “The FSA is working with UKHSA and relevant Public Health bodies to identify the source of the illness, which is likely to be linked to one or more food items.

“We always advise consumers and those looking after vulnerable people to ensure good hygiene practices are followed when handling and preparing food, regularly washing hands with soap and warm water and ensuring equipment, utensils and surfaces foods come into contact with are cleaned thoroughly to prevent cross contamination.

“You should not prepare food for others if you have had symptoms, or for 48 hours after symptoms stop. You can find more information about good hygiene practices – 4c’s, and E. coli on our website.”

Jim McMenamin, head of health protection (infection Services), Public Health Scotland, said: “To help stop infections like E. coli from spreading, we advise regular hand washing using soap and water, particularly after using the toilet and before preparing food.

“People should also use disinfectants to clean surfaces that may be contaminated. Anyone experiencing severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever should call their GP or 111 to seek advice. Anyone with diarrhoea or vomiting should avoid attending places such as schools, workplaces or social gatherings until at least 48 hours after their symptoms have ceased.