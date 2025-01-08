UK's first same-day sperm MOT service launches in Manchester

Scientists at Cryos' Manchester clinic

The initiative comes as sperm donor compensation rises by £10 to combat an ongoing shortage

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Manchester sperm bank is offering the UK’s first same-day semen analysis service to provide men with a better understanding of their reproductive health.

The initiative from Cryos International is entirely free of charge and provides a non-diagnostic assessment of key sperm quality criteria - including sperm count and how effectively the sperm moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quick and confidential process takes place at Cryos’ Manchester clinic, just moments from the vibrant city centre and university campuses. Open to men aged 18 to 45, participants are guaranteed same-day results.

It’s part of Cryos’ commitment to demystifying male reproductive health and demonstrating how lifestyle factors can impact male fertility, while at the same time breaking the stigma around sperm donation, and helping more people on their journey to parenthood.

The launch comes at a time of unprecedented demand for fertility services in the UK, with births from sperm donation tripling since the turn of the millennium, even as donor numbers hit an all-time low*.

To combat this, the UK has increased its donor compensation by £10 as of October 2024 - rising to £45 per donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lab Manager Samantha Duffy-Olive explained: “Simple lifestyle changes can have a huge impact on sperm quality.

And by launching our new free semen analysis service we’re hoping to be able to offer valuable advice that could make a real difference to improving male reproductive health.

By encouraging more men to prioritise their well-being we hope to be able to help even more families achieve their dreams of parenthood.”

Men can book appointments through the Cryos website here before completing the process at Cryos’ Manchester facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semen parameters analysed and published in the reports are benchmarked against the World Health Organisation standards and provided in complete confidentiality via phone and email.

Participants will receive guidance on improving sperm quality through lifestyle modifications which could include reducing alcohol and caffeine intake, managing stress and maintaining a healthy diet and other habits.

The initiative follows the successful launch of Cryos’ Manchester clinic in the spring of last year. Since throwing open the doors to the facility in Manchester Science Park, just a stone’s throw from Manchester’s main university campuses, they have had over 1,000 applications.

The launch comes at a time of unprecedented demand for fertility services in the UK, with births from sperm donation tripling since the turn of the millennium, even as donor numbers hit an all-time low.