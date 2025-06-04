Understanding NAD levels: New test helps empower informed choices for better health and wellness

Understanding NAD Levels Helps Empower Informed Choices for Better Health and Wellness

NADs (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotides) are the body’s natural forms of vitamin B3, playing a crucial role in energy metabolism, DNA repair, and cellular health. Low NAD levels are a clear indicator of underlying health issues, ranging from stress and diabetes to neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. They are also often associated with conditions such as chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID, inflammation, and side effects from certain medications.

Maintaining optimal NAD levels is crucial for a healthy metabolism and building resilience against age-related conditions. Many associate NAD with supplements, which have gained popularity for their claims to boost energy and promote longevity. However, although adequate NAD levels are crucial, excessive supplementation can be harmful, as excessively high NAD levels have been linked to increased insulin resistance.

Understanding NAD levels allows people to make informed choices about their diet, lifestyle, and wellness strategies, helping them take proactive steps toward better health. Many health professionals are beginning to recognise the importance of NAD testing in optimising metabolic function, with growing interest in its potential applications for athletic performance, nutritional advice, and links to addiction treatment and reproductive health. Tracking NAD levels over time can help detect metabolic inefficiencies early, guiding personalised interventions for long-term health benefits.

Until recently, NAD testing has been costly, slow, and often inaccurate. NADMED, a spin-out from the University of Helsinki, has introduced an innovative lab-based solution that overcomes these barriers. This new method offers a fast, reliable, and cost-effective way to measure the most common forms of NAD: NAD+ and NADH, whose ratio delivers a comprehensive view of an individual’s cellular health.

Jari Närhi, CEO and Co-Founder of NADMED commented, “Our goal is to make NAD measurement accessible to everyone in the near future. NAD levels should be measured every time a patient has blood drawn, allowing healthcare professionals to create a personalised treatment plan.

By incorporating NAD testing into routine health assessments, individuals can gain valuable insights, and I encourage them to start discussing the benefits with their doctor.”