Covid symptoms have become much more diverse over the past two years as more variants have emerged since the pandemic broke out.
The NHS initially advised people to look our for just three key signs of infection including a high temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss of change to sense of smell or taste.
Now the list of symptoms linked to Covid is much more diverse, with the health service recently adding nine additional symptoms to its official list.
The expansion reflects the wider array of symptoms being reported following the outbreak of the Omicron variant, although the NHS cautions that many of the signs are very similar to other illnesses such as the common cold or flu.
Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist of the ZOE Covid-19 symptom tracker app, has been highly critical of the government’s initial “refusal” to recognise a “wider array of symptoms”, and called on officials to expand the list last year.
He argued that failing to acknowledge the varity of ailments affecting people with coronavirus, coupled with the decision to scrap self-isolation rules and free testing, could have driven up transmission rates.
Prof Spector welcomed the recent change but warned that the NHS puts too much emphasis on fever and loss of smell or taste, noting that the symptoms being reported on the ZOE app “shows a very different story”, with cold and flu-like symptoms being much more common.
He said: “The addition of more symptoms is definitely a step in the right direction and it could help reduce infections as we go forward.
“However, whilst this is good news, I’d like to see the order of the symptoms changed, as the NHS list puts far too much emphasis on symptoms like fever, and anosmia, which we know are much less common since the Omicron variant emerged.
“According to the Zoe Covid Study, the top five symptoms being reported by contributors with a positive Covid test are runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache and sneezing.”
While most people who contract Covid will experience cold-like symptoms, some more unusual symptoms have also been reported which could be a sign of infection. Listed are eight of the less common signs of coronavirus you should look out for.
