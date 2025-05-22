Using Top Trumps to spark awareness and change

Bringing smiles through games! Top Trumps packs donated to care homes are fostering fun, connection, and cognitive engagement.

For many, Top Trumps is just a fun card game—a nostalgic pastime that brings people together. But for Katie, it’s become something much more: a tool to promote connection, cognitive engagement, and awareness of dementia.

Recognizing the impact that games can have on social interaction and mental stimulation, Katie has been collecting Top Trumps packs to donate to care homes. Thanks to the generosity of Winning Moves, the creators of the game, she has already received donated sets. But to expand the initiative, she’s calling on individuals and businesses to contribute more decks, ensuring that residents have access to enjoyable, stimulating activities that encourage conversation and engagement.

Beyond the card games, Katie wants to create a dementia awareness sculpture in North Herts—a lasting tribute that sparks conversation and recognition.

Dementia affects not only individuals but entire families and communities, and through art, she hopes to foster deeper understanding and reflection.

Alongside these efforts, Katie has been actively involved in multiple projects designed to make change. She has already helped raise £1,000 toward a dementia awareness bench, which will provide a peaceful space for reflection and support for those impacted by dementia. She is also part of an initiative to make shops more dementia-friendly, ensuring that businesses create welcoming spaces for individuals navigating cognitive challenges.

Spreading awareness is just as important as taking action, which is why Katie has also contributed to the design of informative leaflets—helping shops and businesses understand how they can offer meaningful support.

Katie’s mission is simple: to make a difference. Whether through games, art, or education, she is working to ensure that those affected by dementia are seen, supported, and included.

If you would like to contribute Top Trumps packs, support her initiatives, or get involved, reach out to Katie at [email protected]. Together, we can help build a more dementia-friendly world.