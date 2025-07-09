‘Vacation Constipation’ Affects 40% of Brits: Gut Health Expert Shares 7 Travel Tips to Keep Your Digestion on Track

Constipation

New summer data shows up to 70% of travellers experience gut issues like constipation or diarrhoea while on holiday. Gut Health Expert shares 7 smart ways to support digestion before and during your next trip.

Whether heading to Spain, Greece, or Cornwall, summer getaways should bring rest, not reflux. But recent health insights suggest that for many Brits, digestive issues are a growing holiday concern.

According to data compiled from Biomel, Bastyr University, and CDC travel health sources, up to 40% of travellers experience constipation, while 70% suffer from diarrhoea on international trips. The causes are split: diarrhoea is commonly triggered by contaminated food or water, while constipation results from dehydration, poor sleep, low fibre, and sudden changes to your daily rhythm.

Gut Health Expert warns that these gut disruptions aren't just uncomfortable. They can also undermine your immunity, energy, and enjoyment. Fortunately, with a few pre-travel tweaks and on-the-go habits, you can help your gut stay regular and resilient no matter where you're heading.

Digestive Risk by Travel Type

Air Travel

Flying increases your risk of constipation due to a combination of dry cabin air, pressure changes, and prolonged sitting. Cabin air can dehydrate your body faster than you realise, and reduced physical movement slows your digestive motility. Add in altered meal schedules or aeroplane food, and your gut may struggle to stay regular.

Cruise Travel

Cruise ships have become hotspots for viral GI outbreaks like norovirus, which spreads quickly in close, shared environments. Buffets and group dining, combined with shared cabins and restrooms, heighten the risk of consuming contaminated food or touching infected surfaces. Even a small lapse in hygiene can lead to big digestive issues.

Land Travel (Car, Bus, Train)

Long car rides, bus journeys, or train travel may not seem dangerous, but extended sitting significantly slows down your gut. Without regular movement, your bowel activity decreases, making constipation more likely. Add in snack-heavy meals, fewer bathroom breaks, and irregular schedules, and it’s a recipe for sluggish digestion.

7 Gut-Smart Travel Tips to Avoid Vacation Tummy Troubles

Hydrate Before You Fly

Cabin air is dehydrating. Start drinking more water 24 hours before departure and carry a refillable bottle.

Pack Probiotic Snacks or Supplements

Include shelf-stable kefir drinks or capsules to support gut flora while eating unfamiliar foods.

Eat Cooked, Peelable Foods Only

Stick to piping hot meals and peel fruit yourself to reduce the risk of ingesting harmful microbes.

Go Easy on Booze and Coffee

Alcohol and caffeine dehydrate the gut and can worsen both diarrhoea and constipation.

Move Every Few Hours

Walk around flights or stretch during rest stops, as movement stimulates digestion.

Stick to a Simple Routine

Try to eat, sleep, and hydrate at roughly the same times as you would at home.

Pack Fibre-Rich Snacks

Dried apricots, nuts, and oat bars help keep your digestive system moving on the go.

“All-Inclusive Overload”: How Holiday Buffets Can Upset Your Gut

Unlimited food options can be fun, but overeating rich, unfamiliar dishes can overload your digestive system. High-fat, low-fibre meals, sugar-laden desserts, and multiple alcoholic drinks can all contribute to bloating, sluggish digestion, or sudden diarrhoea. Just because it’s all-inclusive doesn’t mean your gut will thank you.

Smart buffet strategies:

Start with fibre – Begin meals with a salad, fruit, or veggie-based dish to support digestion.

– Begin meals with a salad, fruit, or veggie-based dish to support digestion. Go easy on seconds – Your gut needs time to signal fullness. Take breaks between courses.

– Your gut needs time to signal fullness. Take breaks between courses. Balance indulgent with light options – Pair heavier items with grilled vegetables or rice instead of fried sides.

– Pair heavier items with grilled vegetables or rice instead of fried sides. Watch the dairy – Rich sauces, cheeses, and creams may trigger sensitivity, especially in hot weather.

– Rich sauces, cheeses, and creams may trigger sensitivity, especially in hot weather. Mind your alcohol intake – Alcohol irritates the gut lining and can contribute to both constipation and diarrhoea.

“Most people associate gut health with what they eat, but travel introduces other disruptors too. From dehydration on flights to last-minute food choices, these changes affect the delicate balance of your microbiome. Even healthy travellers can experience digestive distress when they don’t prepare.

Traveller’s diarrhoea is often caused by contaminated food or water, especially in areas with different food hygiene standards. However, constipation is just as common and often overlooked. Flying, long car journeys, poor hydration, and lack of fibre all contribute. Even stress or a shift in sleep schedule can be enough to disrupt regular bowel movements.

We encourage small, practical actions that support your gut on the move. Stay hydrated, pack fibre-rich snacks, and include fermented or probiotic foods where you can. Even a small kefir shot makes a difference. And don't forget: consistency matters. A travel routine that includes walking, rest, and water goes a long way.

Your gut is your second brain. It influences immunity, mood, and energy. When it’s off, your whole system feels it. The good news is: you don’t need to overhaul your diet or avoid fun. Just prepare with intention, and you can enjoy your trip without sacrificing comfort or health,” says Gut Health Expert, Steven Hegartyfrom Biomel.