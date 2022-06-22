Vikki Spit’s former rock singer fiancé Zion, 48, fell ill eight days after he had his Covid vaccine and died in May 2021

A woman whose partner died after receiving an AstraZeneca Covid jab has become the first person to receive compensation over a coronavirus vaccine death.

Vikki Spit received the full settlement of £120,000 from the Vaccine Damage Payment.

But what is the compensation scheme and who is eligible to receive it?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Vaccine Damage Payment?

A Vaccine Damage Payment is a one-off tax-free payment of £120,000 which is given if you’re severely disabled as a result of a vaccination against certain diseases.

You can also apply for this payment on behalf of someone who has died after becoming severely disabled because of certain vaccinations, but you need to be managing their estate to apply.

You can still take legal action to claim compensation, even if you get a Vaccine Damage Payment.

You will be paid directly if you’re over 18 and can manage your own affairs, but if you’re under 18 or you cannot manage your own affairs, the payment will be made to your trustees.

If you live with your family, your parents may be appointed as trustees.

Who is eligible?

You could receive a payment if you’re severely disabled and your disability was caused by vaccination against any of the following diseases:

coronavirus (Covid-19)

diphtheria

haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

human papillomavirus

influenza, except for influenza caused by a pandemic influenza virus

measles

meningococcal group B (meningitis B)

meningococcal group C (meningitis C)

meningococcal group W (meningitis W)

mumps

pandemic influenza A (H1N1) 2009 (swine flu) - up to 31 August 2010

pertussis (whooping cough)

pneumococcal infection

poliomyelitis

rotavirus

rubella (German measles)

smallpox - up to 1 August 1971

tetanus

tuberculosis (TB)

You may also be able to get a payment if you’re severely disabled because either:

your mother was vaccinated against one of the diseases in the list while she was pregnant

you’ve been in close physical contact with someone who’s had an oral vaccine against poliomyelitis

How do I claim?

You can apply by filling out a claim form.

You can apply on someone else’s behalf if:

they’re under 16 and you’re their parent or guardian

they’re not able to manage their own affairs and you act as their representative

they’ve died and you manage their estate

You can only claim for a child once they are two years old.

