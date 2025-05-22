Van driver ‘too ashamed’ to smile for years – until stranger in local pub changed his life

A courier from Hertfordshire who spent years too embarrassed to smile has finally found the confidence to show his teeth - after a transformation that left even his daughters in tears.

Gary Quinnell, 55, from Redbourn near St Albans, says his confidence was at rock bottom after years of gum disease, extractions and failed treatments left him unable to eat properly - and too ashamed to smile in public.

Now, after flying to Dentum in Zagreb, Croatia, Gary is grinning from ear to ear - and says he feels like a brand new man.

“I just wanted to smile again,” Gary said. “That’s the first thing I told Marella at Dentum when she asked why I was coming. I didn’t want to feel embarrassed anymore. I just wanted to be me again.”

Gary before his transformation

A lifelong struggle

Gary’s dental issues started early in life.

“As a kid I had loads of teeth taken out - they were overgrowing and painful. Back then, no one really taught us about flossing. I brushed every day, but clearly that wasn’t enough. By my 40s, things really started going downhill.”

Over the last decade, gum disease took its toll. Gary lost multiple teeth, particularly at the back of his mouth, making eating a daily battle.

Gary Quinnell after his dental transformation

“Meat, crunchy veg, even crisps - I couldn’t touch them. I was chewing everything at the front. In the past year alone, I lost six more teeth. My front ones became loose, and I had this old veneer that stuck out so much, from a distance it looked like I only had one tooth.”

He grew increasingly self-conscious, often hiding his mouth with his hand or speaking sideways.

Confidence crushed

A father of two daughters, Gary says the state of his teeth began affecting every part of his life.

“I lost all my confidence. I stopped enjoying going out. I’d be miserable at social events, didn’t want to laugh or smile. I just didn’t feel like myself.”

When he finally opened up to his daughter Louise, she broke down in tears.

“She just said, ‘Dad, I know how much you’ve been struggling.’ That moment really hit me. I knew I couldn’t carry on like that.”

He considered treatment in the UK - but the price was beyond reach.

“One clinic quoted me £28,000 just to start. It felt like a dead end. I didn’t know where to turn,” he said.

A chat in the pub changed everything

It wasn’t a glossy ad or influencer post that changed Gary’s life - it was a chat at the local pub.

“I was talking to a bloke called Steve, just casual Friday afternoon chat. I asked where he’d been - he just smiled and said, ‘Croatia.’ That smile told me everything.”

Steve had just returned from getting dental treatment at Dentum and couldn’t recommend them enough.

“He kept saying, ‘Gary, you’ve got to do it. You’ll feel like a new man.’ He even offered to come back out with me to help if I was nervous.”

Gary eventually made the call while sitting in his van during lunch.

“I was struggling to eat, again, and just thought - enough is enough. I rang Dentum, spoke to Marella, and she instantly put me at ease.”

A new smile, a new life

Gary flew to Zagreb in March. Within three days, he had his temporary teeth fitted - with final ceramic ones due in a few weeks.

“They took out my upper front teeth and a few lower ones, fitted six implants - four on top, two on the bottom. The whole thing was almost painless. I stayed at their on-site accommodation, which made it all so easy.”

And the total cost? Around £14,000 - including accommodation and travel.

“I used money my mum left me when she passed. I know she’d be proud I used it to get my smile back.”

The impact was immediate. “When I saw my new smile in the mirror, I got emotional,” Gary said. “My daughters were speechless. My partner Deb said it was like the old me was back.”

Gary says he now walks with a “spring in his step” and smiles at everyone - even when he’s having a bad day.

"The NHS just wasn't an option"

Gary didn’t consider treatment through the NHS.

“I’d moved a lot, had different dentists, but they don’t really do much unless you’re in agony. The NHS is stretched - and I couldn’t face the wait or the cost of private treatment here.”

Now, he’s spreading the word. “If anyone asks where I got my teeth done, I tell them straight away - Dentum,” he said. “I’ve already told half the village!”

He added: “I just wish I’d done it sooner. If you’re out there struggling like I was - embarrassed, hiding your mouth, avoiding cameras - just go for it. Life’s too short not to smile.”

Dr Andrej Bozic, lead oral surgeon at Dentum, says Gary’s story is one of many.

“When Gary arrived, he was carrying more than dental problems - he was carrying years of emotional strain. That’s so common. We aim to give patients not just functional teeth, but a chance to feel happy and confident again. Seeing Gary smile was a proud moment for our team.”