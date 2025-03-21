‘Very High’ Hay Fever Alert: Doctor reveals how to allergy-proof your skin

Hayfever

With the Met Office issuing ‘very high’ hay fever warnings and tree pollen levels surging due to the warmer-than-average weather, allergy sufferers across the UK are bracing for an early start to the sneezing season. Cult Beauty has seen a 350% increase in searches for ‘hay fever tips’ in just the past week, proving that many are looking for relief.

With spring officially here, many are already feeling the effects of pollen overload, itchy eyes, dry skin, and flare-ups in sensitive complexions. While antihistamines can help, what about your skin’s reaction to allergens?

To help, Cult Beauty has teamed up with Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy shares how pollen impacts the skin and the best skincare swaps to combat irritation this season:

Barrier-Boosting Hydration

Pollen exposure can weaken the skin’s natural barrier, leading to increased sensitivity, dryness, and irritation. When the skin barrier is compromised, allergens penetrate more easily, triggering inflammation and discomfort.

How to protect your skin:

Hyaluronic acid is a must-have ingredient as it helps retain moisture, keeping the skin plump and hydrated. Opt for a hydrating serum applied before your moisturiser.

Ceramides help restore and strengthen the skin barrier, making it more resistant to allergens. Look for a ceramide-rich moisturizer to lock in hydration and reinforce your skin’s defenses.

Avoid harsh exfoliants like physical scrubs or strong acids during allergy season, as they can further strip your skin and increase sensitivity.

Antioxidant Protection

Allergens and environmental pollutants can trigger oxidative stress, leading to redness, irritation, and premature aging. Antioxidants help counteract these effects, soothing the skin and reducing inflammation.

How to protect your skin:

Vitamin C is key—it not only helps boost collagen production but also neutralizes free radicals caused by allergen exposure. A stabilized vitamin C serum applied in the morning can help strengthen the skin and calm irritation.

Niacinamide is another powerhouse antioxidant that helps reduce redness, improve skin barrier function, and soothe irritation caused by pollen.

Incorporate antioxidant-rich foods into your diet, like berries, leafy greens, and citrus fruits, to boost your skin’s resilience from the inside out.

Gentle Cleansing

Pollen particles settle on the skin throughout the day, potentially clogging pores and triggering breakouts, redness, and irritation. However, over-washing or using harsh cleansers can strip the skin of essential moisture.

How to cleanse effectively:

Use micellar water to remove makeup and surface allergens without irritating sensitive skin.

Opt for a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic cleanser that gently removes impurities while maintaining the skin’s moisture balance.

Wash your face twice daily—once in the morning to remove overnight buildup and again at night to cleanse away pollen and pollutants from the day.

Avoid hot water when washing your face, as it can further dehydrate the skin and exacerbate irritation. Use lukewarm water instead.

SPF is Essential

Pollen exposure can make the skin more reactive to UV rays, leading to increased sensitivity, redness, and dehydration. Protecting your skin from the sun is crucial, especially when your skin barrier is already compromised.

How to shield your skin from further damage:

Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher daily—even on cloudy days—to protect against UV damage and further irritation.

If you have sensitive skin, choose a mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as these are gentler alternatives to chemical sunscreens.

Reapply every two hours if you’re spending time outdoors, especially during high pollen counts.

Pair your sunscreen with protective accessories like sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat to shield your face from both UV rays and pollen exposure.