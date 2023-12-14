Watch Catherine Hudson victim's son speaks out after Blackpool nurse is jailed
Brian Scott described the actions of Catherine Hudson and Charlotte Wilmot as "pure evil" in the wake of the sentencing.
The son of an elderly stroke patient at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has spoken out after two staff members were jailed for administering potentially life-threatening sedatives to his mum and other patients in 2018 - so they could enjoy an “easy life” on their shifts.
Brian Scott described the actions of nurse Catherine Hudson, 54 and her colleague Charlotte Wilmot, 48, as 'pure evil', as they were sentenced to years behind bars at Preston Crown Court.
Judge Robert Altham, Honorary Recorder of Preston, said: “The offences of ill-treatment were committed by these defendants whose duty was to protect and care for them.
“The patients were as vulnerable as anyone could be. These defendants exploited them for an easy shift, for amusement and to exercise contemptuous power over them.”
