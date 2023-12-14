Brian Scott described the actions of Catherine Hudson and Charlotte Wilmot as "pure evil" in the wake of the sentencing.

The son of an elderly stroke patient at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has spoken out after two staff members were jailed for administering potentially life-threatening sedatives to his mum and other patients in 2018 - so they could enjoy an “easy life” on their shifts.

Ailee Scott was one of nurse Catherine Hudson's victims while receiving care at Blackpool Victoria Hospital's stroke unit. (Picture: Lancashire Police)

Judge Robert Altham, Honorary Recorder of Preston, said: “The offences of ill-treatment were committed by these defendants whose duty was to protect and care for them.