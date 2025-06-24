Virtual Dementia Experience Arrives in Solihull

Bluebird Care Solihull team

‘The Dementia Bus’ is an interactive training experience that gives local care experts and members of the community an insight into what it’s like to live with dementia.

Local home care provider Bluebird Care Solihull hosted the mobile dementia simulator on its tour of the UK to give the local community the chance to experience first-hand the daily challenges faced by people living with dementia.

The bus, which was stationed at Bluebird Care's Solihull office is a clinically-proven training method encouraging people to understand what they can do to reduce frustration and improve the experiences of a person with dementia.

Joining the home care provider’s team taking part in the training were colleagues from across the local health and social care community, as well as local charity partners and even family members of Bluebird's customers. It was fantastic to see attendees engaged and were committed to improving the lives and experiences of those with dementia. The group were also treated to delicious eats from Bluebird Care's national partner, Wiltshire Farm Food, who also provide many meals to their customers.

The mobile dementia simulator, provided by Training2Care, gives a person with a healthy brain the chance to experience what dementia might be like by replicating different symptoms and challenges faced by someone with the condition.

Participants wear mittens in a thick material to impair their ability to perform tasks or hold items, wear headphones and glasses with altered lenses to impair their vision and make them feel disorientated, and navigate dark rooms with coloured lights to add to the disorientation and overall frustration. Participants also wear spiked insoles in their shoes to cause a pins and needles sensation – a common symptom of dementia.

Kam Goraya, franchise owner of Bluebird Care Solihull said:

“We all know the profound impact dementia has on both our customers and their families. We decided to host this event to bring together the many different social care support services in our local community to demonstrate the impact dementia has and to share ways we can improve the lives of those we support. The is such a personal experience that boosts understanding and empathy for people living with the condition.”

Bluebird Care Solihull is proud to have a team of fully trained dementia care specialists who support customers and families across the area to live safely and well at home – for as long as possible.

Narbir Virk, Registered Care Manager leading the Solihull team, shares - “We know that there is no substitution for a hands on experience. Our Care Experts support many people with dementia to live well at home, day in and day out. This immersive experience really highlights the symptoms a person with dementia might feel and empowers our team with a real understanding of the impact on someone. It brings clarity and with collaboration with our peers, improvements to the care we provide."

Philip, the son of a Bluebird customer who attended the who attended the training experience said:“That was an experience and a half for sure! A brilliant initiative by Bluebird Care to set this up. Thank you so much for our invitation, we felt privileged. To share experiences has been invaluable.”

Abii Henry, Principal Social Worker for Solihull Council said: “I found this experience really upsetting. What struck me most was trying to do what I was told, fold the clothes nicely then having things taken away from me. It was such an eye-opener, especially as I’ve seen that happen to others. It made me realise how easily we disempower people, and how important it is to do better for those living with dementia. The sounds were overwhelming - this experience has really help to further my understanding of the impact of dementia.”