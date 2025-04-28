Visiting Angels welcomes healthcare heavyweights as franchise network continues to grow

Felicia Konduah

Despite being only four months into the year, Visiting Angels – the carer-centric home care franchise – already has plenty to celebrate. With new offices launching across the UK and the network’s first ever presence in Northern Ireland, 2025 is shaping up to be another milestone year for the brand.

Far from career changers, Visiting Angels is increasingly attracting highly experienced individuals from within the health and social care sector – many of whom have spent years grappling with the systemic issues the brand was built to solve.

One such recruit is Felicia Konduah, who has recently launched Visiting Angels Central Hampshire. Originally from Ghana, Felicia completed her nurse training before relocating to the UK in 2004 – where she began a career with the NHS in Hampshire. Working as a deputy ward sister on a 27-bed orthopaedic ward, she cared for elderly patients recovering from fractures in their hips, knees and shoulders following falls – an experience that opened her eyes to the challenges many face when returning home.

“During my time as a nurse, I’ve seen the struggle patients face when they’re ready to leave the hospital but find it challenging to adapt back home due to the lack of care services in the community,” said Felicia. “This often prolongs their hospital stays, leaving them feeling lost. It’s something that always weighed heavily on my mind. But then, my cousin suggested starting my own in-home care service and suddenly it all made sense. It was the solution I’d been searching for.”

Now, as a business owner, Felicia is passionate about making a difference not only for clients but also for the care professionals she employs. “As someone who has dedicated their life to caring, the focus on carers’ needs and concerns is incredibly important to me. I want to give them the recognition they deserve for the essential role they play in our community. If the carer-centric approach that we’re adopting at Visiting Angels was embraced throughout the entire care sector, I believe it would significantly improve working conditions within the NHS,” added Felicia.

Also joining the brand are Upender and Parvesh, who together have launched Visiting Angels’ first office in Northern Ireland. Blending Upender’s extensive healthcare background with Parvesh’s business experience, the pair bring a unique skillset to the network – and a shared passion for people-first care.

Upender, a physiotherapist with a master’s in healthcare management, has spent years improving outcomes across hospitals, social care and the HSC. Parvesh, meanwhile, has built a successful career in financial services with Citibank. For both, joining Visiting Angels is about taking action on the issues they have seen play out across the care sector.

“Upender and I share the same values when it comes to care, and that’s what makes this partnership so strong,” said Parvesh. “We’re not just here to fill a market gap – we’re here to build something that genuinely makes a difference. When families turn to Visiting Angels, we want them to feel confident that their loved ones are in safe, compassionate hands.”

Parvesh is excited about the road ahead. “We’re starting with one office in Belfast, but we have big ambitions. Our plan is to expand across Northern Ireland, adding more locations each year. At the heart of it all, our goal is simple – to provide high-quality care that truly changes lives.”

This growing interest from within the care profession itself is a strong endorsement of Visiting Angels’ mission to do things differently. Built around a carer-centric model that prioritises fair pay, proper recognition and staff wellbeing, the franchise continues to stand out for its values – and the people it attracts.

Further recognition has come in the form of industry accolades, with Visiting Angels recently named as a finalist in the 2025 UK & Ireland Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The prestigious event celebrates organisations that go above and beyond to foster a people-first culture, with the brand earning praise across all six key pillars: Culture and Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.

Crucially, this carer-centric approach is delivering measurable results. Visiting Angels recently reported a staff turnover rate of just 9%, a striking contrast to the 29.3% average across the domiciliary care sector according to Skills for Care.

“This has been a hugely exciting start to the year,” said UK CEO Dan Archer. “To see experienced professionals from within the care sector choosing to join our network is a real vote of confidence in what we’re doing. They’ve seen the problems, they’ve lived the challenges – and they recognise that our carer-centric approach is not only needed but long overdue. Being shortlisted for a prestigious award like Inspiring Workplaces only strengthens that message. We’re proud to be growing in the right way, and with the right people.”

